Five arrested in Plattsburgh meth bust

PLATTSBURGH | Five people were arrested Monday for criminal possession and sale of methamphetamine.

Justin Houghtaling, Austin Dapo and Victoria Sheppard, all 24 years old and from Plattsburgh; Charlene Gonyo, 28, of Schuyler Falls and Joseph Yelle, 30, from Beekmantown were arrested by Clinton County Sheriff Deputies and charged with two felonies each.

Sheppard and Yelle were both charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance on school grounds, a class C felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony.

Houghtaling, Gonyo and Dapo were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance, both class D felonies.

The five were arrested on warrants without incident after an investigation by the sheriff’s office, according to a news release.

They were processed and remanded to the Clinton County Correctional Facility.

Houghtaling, Gonyo and Shepard were released on pre-trial release.

Yelle was held with bail set at $2,500 cash, $5,000 bond.

Dapo released on pre-trial release but remains incarcerated on unrelated charges, according to the sheriff’s office.