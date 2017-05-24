Five Star Urgent Care opens doors in Plattsburgh

New walk-in clinic will bring 20 new jobs to the North Country

by

PLATTSBURGH — A new urgent care facility will open in Plattsburgh tomorrow.

Five Star Urgent Care, which took over the former Moe’s location on Route 3, will bring anywhere from 15-20 new jobs to the area, according to Manager Kelly Braman.

Those numbers will likely rise along with patient volume, she said.

The new facility — which will provide occupational medicine services, immunizations, x-rays, drug testing and more — could see as many as 80-100 patients per day. 

Five Star is walk-in only, Braman said, and the facility doesn’t take appointments. 

Local dignitaries joined Braman for a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, including Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman and Clinton County Legislator Jonathan Branch (Area 2).

So did the company’s mascot: Remedy, a blue star replete with a red cape. 

Five Star’s Plattsburgh location is the tenth urgent care facility the company has opened in New York.

According to the company’s website, there are several more locations planned for Auburn, Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Dunkirk, East Syracuse, Fairport, Geneva, Hudson, Latham, Oswego and more.

“We’re really customer-service based,” Braman said. “We’re going to walk you to the bathroom, not tell you where it is. We’re going to get you a drink before you have to ask. We do callbacks two days later to make sure you’re feeling better. We do a lot of extras.”

Five Star Urgent Care currently accepts most major insurance providers, according to Braman, and has policies in place to take patients whose insurances they don’t accept.

For more information on Five Star Urgent Care, visit fivestaruc.com.

