Five-term Wilmington Supervisor faces challenger

WILMINGTON | In Wilmington, incumbent supervisor and Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston, an independent, is challenged by Thomas Sibalski, who is also running as an independent for the two-year term.

RANDY S. PRESTON

Age: 58

Occupation: President, Century Fire Apparatus; sales, VCI Emergency Vehicles

Party: Independent, People’s Party

Qualifications: Incumbent Supervisor, Town of Wilmington, five two-year terms; Chairman, Essex County Board of Supervisors; member, Wilmington Fire Department for 40 years, serving as chief for 14 years; past chairman of the board of fire commissioners; served on numerous Essex County Board of Supervisor committees.

What do you hope to accomplish if re-elected? To continue forward with improvements throughout town. Recent improvements and recreation planning have brought about the expansion of mountain bike trails on the Wilmington Wild Forest, a project for recreational trails approved by the Adirondack Park Agency with guidance from the Department of Environmental Conservation.

This year, the first annual Wilmington MTB Festival coordinated with Barkeater Trails Alliance (BETA) added another exciting biking event to the schedule of races and festivals in Wilmington.

It was a real success and will continue as an annual event. The town has become a shining model for recreation use and mountain biking experience in the Adirondack Park.

Additions approved to the trail system include handicapped access to an overlook off Hardy Road with a breathtaking view. We have rerouted Cooper Kiln snowmobile trail and outdoor opportunities for year-round recreation continue to grow.

Advocated for and helped secure $12 million in state funding for repairs to the Whiteface Mountain Veterans’ Memorial Highway in 2014 and the roadway has been resurfaced, walls stabilized, drainage repaired along with resetting historic stone barriers. Installation of the new $3.2 million summit elevator to the summit of Whiteface is due to be completed next year.

Added handicapped fishing deck area to Lake Everest beach and nature trail with grant funding that continues to improve Wilmington’s recreational access and appearance.

Secured local waterfront grants from DOS for recreation path down Springfield and Fox Farm Road and grant funding for rental skates at Youth Center.

As incumbent supervisor, what have you most enjoyed achieving for Wilmington while in office? I have enjoyed the many, many improvements in Wilmington over the past few years, and the overall expansion of our town’s recreational — hiking, biking, skiing, snowmobiling — trail systems, roadway improvements and the waterfront along with the addition of many new events.