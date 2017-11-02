Five-term Wilmington Supervisor faces challenger

WILMINGTON | In Wilmington, incumbent supervisor and Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston, an independent, is challenged by Thomas Sibalski, who is also running as an independent for the two-year term.
RANDY S. PRESTON
Age: 58
Occupation: President, Century Fire Apparatus; sales, VCI Emergency Vehicles
Party: Independent, People’s Party
Qualifications: Incumbent Supervisor, Town of Wilmington, five two-year terms; Chairman, Essex County Board of Supervisors; member, Wilmington Fire Department for 40 years, serving as chief for 14 years; past chairman of the board of fire commissioners; served on numerous Essex County Board of Supervisor committees.
What do you hope to accomplish if re-elected? To continue forward with improvements throughout town. Recent improvements and recreation planning have brought about the expansion of mountain bike trails on the Wilmington Wild Forest, a project for recreational trails approved by the Adirondack Park Agency with guidance from the Department of Environmental Conservation.
This year, the first annual Wilmington MTB Festival coordinated with Barkeater Trails Alliance (BETA) added another exciting biking event to the schedule of races and festivals in Wilmington.
It was a real success and will continue as an annual event. The town has become a shining model for recreation use and mountain biking experience in the Adirondack Park.
Additions approved to the trail system include handicapped access to an overlook off Hardy Road with a breathtaking view. We have rerouted Cooper Kiln snowmobile trail and outdoor opportunities for year-round recreation continue to grow.
Advocated for and helped secure $12 million in state funding for repairs to the Whiteface Mountain Veterans’ Memorial Highway in 2014 and the roadway has been resurfaced, walls stabilized, drainage repaired along with resetting historic stone barriers. Installation of the new $3.2 million summit elevator to the summit of Whiteface is due to be completed next year.
Added handicapped fishing deck area to Lake Everest beach and nature trail with grant funding that continues to improve Wilmington’s recreational access and appearance.
Secured local waterfront grants from DOS for recreation path down Springfield and Fox Farm Road and grant funding for rental skates at Youth Center.
As incumbent supervisor, what have you most enjoyed achieving for Wilmington while in office? I have enjoyed the many, many improvements in Wilmington over the past few years, and the overall expansion of our town’s recreational — hiking, biking, skiing, snowmobiling — trail systems, roadway improvements and the waterfront along with the addition of many new events.
What’s a little-known fact about you? Most people don’t know that a favorite pastime for me is flying hang gliders.
THOMAS SIBALSKI
Age: 65
Occupation: Accountant, local business owner
Party: Independent, Progressive Party
Qualifications: Controller, Town of North Elba; director of finance, Town of Salem; member, Lake Placid School Board; former supervisor, Town of Wilmington, 1994-1995.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected? Aggressively pursue federal and state grants to complete town infrastructure: water line extensions up Bonneview and Springfield roads.
Seek public and private funding to promote our community. Set forth investment tools for businesses to seek low-cost funding for capital improvements of business properties and seek low-interest loans for those wishing to start business or for existing businesses.
Enforce current zoning laws; set up an education center to re-tool and re-educate citizens in the community for better job opportunities.
Provide job information on the town website. Businesses would provide job openings to the town, and citizens would be able to access those jobs.
Enhance the youth program to include on-the-job training programs for personal enhancement in conjunction with environmental and educational programs.
As a former supervisor, what did you enjoy achieving for Wilmington while in office? (The town) changed course from installing wells to utilizing existing water source. This saved the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes.
The landfill closure plan, prior to my being in office, was to truck 450,000 yards of material from Jay. My proposal was to utilize existing material from our existing landfill to fulfill requirement. The result saved hundreds of thousands of dollars to the taxpayer.
Sought and obtained a quarter of a million dollars in additional monies for the promotion of Essex County tourism with no increase in taxes. Expanded the town youth program to include numerous activities such as ski trips, hiking excursions, major league baseball trips, etc. Where is the youth program today?
Sought and received Community Development Block Grants, water improvement grant and emergency water grant that improved and repaired the existing water source.
What’s a little-known fact about you? Avid hiker, Adirondack 46er and walked the Northville-Placid Trail (140 miles).