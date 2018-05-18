Five weeks, five candidates: Who’s the frontrunner in Congress race?

× Expand Pete DeMola Five candidates remain in Democratic primary race for New York’s 21st Congressional District, including Patrick Nelson and Tedra Cobb. PLATTSBURGH | Ex-candidate Don Boyajian used his formidable war chest to brand himself the frontrunner in the race to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik. But with the attorney exiting the race for New York’s 21st Congressional District in order to run for state office this week, the field of Democrats has been winnowed down to five, the fewest since last summer. Who’s the frontrunner? Following Boyajian’s announcement, Tedra Cobb issued a statement thanking the candidate, hailing his “enthusiasm, knowledge and sincere desire to serve over these many months.” But Cobb also used the opportunity to note she collected 5,300 signatures for ballot access — the most of any candidate — as well as assembled a team of more than 750 volunteers and raised more funds than any other remaining contender. Boyajian raised nearly $500,000 since entering the race last August, and Cobb follows with about $294,000— about $80,000 more than Emily Martz, who is third in the cumulative money race. By those metrics — the fundraising, grassroots operation, ground game and the number of signatures — does Cobb think she’s the frontrunner to clinch her party’s nomination on June 26? The former St. Lawrence County legislator stopped short of formally embracing the status. “I feel confident going into the primary,” Cobb said on Tuesday following a candidate forum in Long Lake. “When I say, ‘I’m a frontrunner,’ it’s really that ‘we are a frontrunner.’ We are working together to win this race.” CANDIDATES SOUND OFF Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson are also seeking the nomination. Each was coy when asked if they were leading the pack. “According to Republicans, I am,” said Martz. Ratigan said, “I don’t know if I’m the frontrunner, but I do plan on winning.” The candidate has raised $151,000 in five weeks and said expect the money train to continue. “There will always be enough funding,” Ratigan said. Nelson said his campaign’s populist message tends to gains traction once it spreads. “We’re definitely the frontrunner because our message is the most persuasive and it’s the most convincing to people, whether it’s at the doors or the forums as evidenced by my straw poll performance,” said Nelson, a Justice Democrat who has largely modeled his campaign after Sen. Bernie Sanders' insurgent race for the 2016 Democratic Party nomination.

Nelson has won three of the primary campaign’s five straw polls, evidence he said demonstrates his formidable operation. The candidate noted he received one vote short of 50 percent at the most recent poll, held after an event at SUNY Plattsburgh, and is the only candidate who has never clocked third place. “In that situation, yes we’re a frontrunner,” Nelson said. “The challenge is getting that message to everybody and informing people about the election.” Wilson simply laughed. “It just means it’s easier for us to win,” she said. Several candidates conceded Boyajian’s departure means they will have to lock up more votes to eek out a plurality. About 44,000 registered Democrats voted in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. With Boyajian's departure, Nelson, who lives in Stillwater in Saratoga County, appeared optimistic he could sew up more votes in his home turf. “We’ll be the only campaign now in the primary from the southern part of the district,” said Nelson. Ratigan, Martz and Wilson all live in Essex County, and Cobb resides in Hermon, St. Lawrence County. Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn is also running, and Wilson has secured the Working Families Party ballot line. Stefanik, a Republican, is seeking a third term, and has also unified the support of the Conservative, Independence and Reform parties. ABSENCE OF DATA While each of the candidates touted their strengths, traditional metrics for determining which candidate leading the race are fuzzy. Publicly available polling is unavailable, and Democratic committee chairs have pledged to stay neutral in the contest. Political scientists have said the lack of precedent paired with the volatility of President Trump makes the outcome of the primary race difficult to predict. Ezra Ford of La Fargeville in Jefferson County follows politics closely. “In the absence of polling, I find it difficult to really get a grasp on it,” Ford told The Sun on Friday. With elected experience, Cobb has name familiarity, which might help in the western part of the district, said Ford, who is a Democrat. Ford said he likes Ratigan’s candor, which might catch on. “He doesn’t always say the popular thing, but I appreciate he speaks his mind and might be a valuable commodity here in Congress,” Ford said.

Former Watertown Mayor Jeff Graham is also stumped. “Most people are unaware of (the race) over here,” said Graham, citing a lack of news coverage and forums in the western side of the district. Graham, who hosts a popular radio show and political blog, predicted Boyajian’s departure won’t have an impact on the race. The candidate, he said, seldom visited the western part of the district, leading to the nickname “The Virtual Candidate.” “You never saw or heard of him,” Graham said. Graham called Cobb “the conventional wisdom frontrunner" who has name recognition, which might lead her to victory in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties. He acknowledged he doesn’t have good gauge on the strength of Ratigan’s operation. But the former MSNBC host and entrepreneur picked up an endorsement from Ernest J. Labaff, president emeritus of the Aluminum Brick & Glass Workers International Union, on Wednesday. “Ernie Labaff is a big voice up here,” Ford said. “He’s well-respected.” Ratigan also secured an endorsement from IBEW Local 2032 earlier this year. Labor endorsements will go far in union towns like Massena, Ford said. “That will mean a lot.” Ratigan, said Graham, has the potential to shake up the field. He also said Wilson was well received by local listeners when he had her on his program recently. “She seems to know the yin and yang on policy and process,” Graham said. ‘HARD TO PREDICT’ Back in the eastern part of the district, committee chairs said they were unable to zero in on a frontrunner. “I don’t think there’s a consensus in the county,” said Clinton County Democratic Chair Sara Rowden. “Even in the committee, people are supporting different candidates.” Rowden called each of the candidates qualified and said all of them have been busy putting in shoe leather campaigning. “It’s hard to predict how it’s going to work out,” Rowden said. Warren County Democratic Chair Lynne Boecher said each of the five had their own “silos of support” across the sprawling district, one of the largest by geography east of the Mississippi River. “If you were going to ask me who is going to win this, I have no idea,” Boecher said. “I don’t see a groundswell around any one of them yet, but the average person isn’t really connected yet.”