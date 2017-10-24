Flag ceremony honors fallen deputy

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Members of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department held a brief flag ceremony honoring late Sgt. Eric Loiselle Oct. 18. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

LEWIS | A special ceremony was held in the early evening hour of Oct. 18 as the Essex County Sheriff’s Department honored one of their own.

Along with the help of the Adirondack Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, the department held a flag lowering ceremony of a Blue Line Flag, which was raised in at dawn and lowered at sunset.

The ceremony was to honor former Sgt. Eric Loiselle, who was killed in the line of duty while conducting a traffic stop on the Adirondack Northway in 2005.

“This was something that had not been done, and we felt it needed to be corrected,” said Tim Morris of the FOP. “We want to make sure all of those who were killed in the line of duty are remembered properly. We also want to make sure the station he was serving out of takes part in the remembrance.”

Frank Mercier came up with the idea to honor those officers with the blue line flag and lowering it with a ceremony. Mercier and Eric Evans also created cases and packages for the flag to be given to the family of the fallen.

The brief ceremony included a firing squad, the playing of taps and the taking down of the flag, a full, black block with a blue line across the middle.

After being taken down, the flag was encased and will be given to the family.