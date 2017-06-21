Celebrating Flag Day

× Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH – The University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) held its 2nd annual Flag Day ceremony on June 14. At the event, American Legion Post 20 Commander Joseph Patnode detailed the meaning behind each fold of the American flag. CVPH employees, volunteers and community members who served, or are currently serving, were presented with pins. Last year, CVPH began recognizing patients who are active duty or veterans with flags posted in or outside of their rooms.