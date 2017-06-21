Celebrating Flag Day

PLATTSBURGH – The University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) held its 2nd annual Flag Day ceremony on June 14. At the event, American Legion Post 20 Commander Joseph Patnode detailed the meaning behind each fold of the American flag. CVPH employees, volunteers and community members who served, or are currently serving, were presented with pins. Last year, CVPH began recognizing patients who are active duty or veterans with flags posted in or outside of their rooms.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines