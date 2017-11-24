Flagpole dedicated to veterans

× The new flagpole at the Moses Ludington Adult Care Facility in Ticonderoga has been dedicated to military veterans and law enforcement officers. U.S. Army veteran Craig Cassidy is speaking at center. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | The Moses Ludington Adult Care Facility has dedicated its new flagpole to area military veterans.

At a recent ceremony, home Administrator Kristen True told those attending that they wanted to honor local vets for their service.

“It’s dedicated to all veterans, past, present and future,” she said. “The flag will fly over our facility for many years to come.”

There are 17 veterans in the Adult Care Facility and adjacent Heritage Commons nursing home at present.

The flagpole was donated by Danny Kaifetz of Adirondack Flagpoles in Keeseville.

× Veterans and others watch as the new flagpole is dedicated at the Moses Ludington Adult Care Facility. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Craig Cassidy of Ticonderoga American Legion Post 224 said the flagpole is also dedicated to New York State Police, Ticonderoga Town Police, Essex County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies.

“We dedicate this to all the people who serve us and keep us free and safe,” he said. “We all believe in what that flag stands for. We are going to honor those who served, with the blowing of taps.”

A bugler played taps, and singing of patriotic songs was led by Caron Disbrow and Meeghan Shaw.

Ticonderoga Town Historian William Dolback gave a history of the U.S. flag, and Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano praised everyone for coming out on a chilly day.

“This flagpole is dedicated to all our servicemen and women, those who serve our great country,” Giordano said.

Many veterans were present for the outdoor ceremony in the adult home courtyard, and refreshments were provided afterward by the facility.