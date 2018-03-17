Flamingos coming to town

× Expand Photo provided A new Moriah Chamber of Commerce fundraiser lets people send friends a flock of pink flamingos.

MORIAH | It could be an exciting April in Moriah as flamingos descend upon the community.

“Word is getting out that residents in the town of Moriah may soon encounter a strange sight,” said Moriah Chamber of Commerce aide Kyle Miller. “Unexpected visitors, in the form of a flock of 30 flamingos, will be showing up in area yards for an overnight visit before disappearing as mysteriously as they arrived.”

The newest fundraising effort by the Moriah Chamber of Commerce allows individuals to send the mischievous flock of flamingos, also known as a flamboyance of flamingos, to any address in the Town of Moriah for a 24-hour stay.

Miller said the cost to direct these “absurd birds to your secret destination” is $25.

“The cheerfully pink visitors are a great way to make someone feel special,” he said. “Flock your neighbor, your friends, or your family.”

The birds will land at 3 p.m. on the day of someone’s choosing, and will move on to their next destination at 3 p.m. the following day.

The event will run the entire month of April, so the flamingo visits are limited to 30. Call the Moriah Chamber of Commerce at 518-250-1050 to reserve a day for the flamboyance of flamingos.