Fleur-d’-Elise: Stefanik visits with Quebec business organization

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) answers questions during a joint chamber session held near Montreal discussing the current state of international trade on Monday, Nov. 20.

VAUDREUIL-DORIOn, QUEBEC | Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) brought some comfort to a group of business leaders during a joint meeting between the North Country Chamber of Commerce and a pair of Canadian chambers on Monday.

The Willsboro Republican spoke to members of the Federation des chambres de commerce de Quebec and Chembre de commerce et d’industrie de Vasudreuil-Soulanges at the Château Vaudreuil near Montreal, with the theme focused mainly on the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“I do not support the termination of NAFTA,” Stefanik said after being asked if negotiations were failing on the part of the United States. “We know we can benefit from an international partnership like the one between Quebec and the North Country. This is a critical issue to our domestic economic policy. I know there is a lack of certainty right now but, in my opinion, we need to keep the trade agreement and modernize it.”

Stefanik said she would like to see the new version of NAFTA, or NAFTA 2.0, as she called it, strengthened and also look at the issues of the modern market.

“We need to set a digital road map for trade,” she said. “We also need to give access to digital companies to both sides of the border.”

While voting against the GOP tax plan, Stefanik did say she supported one aspect that could affect international trade.

“I support the lowering of the corporate tax,” she said. “We have to focus on U.S. competitiveness and cutting the tax cap would improve that.”

The Congresswoman also added NAFTA talks need to be tri-lateral, because of the difference in the relationship of the United States with its neighboring countries, Canada and Mexico.

“We need to point out the differences between the two borders and the fact that the US-Canada relationship is much more collegial,” she said.

Those in attendance stressed the importance of the business relationship between Quebec and the North Country.

“I hope talks like this will bring more business opportunities on both sides,” said Marie-Andree Prevost.

“We hope a new NAFTA will bring new ways of collaboration and promotion of positive growth between the two countries,” said Stephane Forget. “Garry Douglas has been working with us to look at the trade corridor between Quebec and Northern New York and implement policies that positively impact economic growth.”

“Our focus is to broaden and deepen connectivity between us,” said Douglas. “The goal is to create a singular, bi-economic region. We very intentionally make Plattsburgh indusive for the success of Canadian businesses in the United States. Our business is the success of Canadian business.”

Douglas also praised Stefanik for her role in the relationship between the two partners.

“Elise has very quickly emerged as one of the strongest voices in Congress and that works on our behalf and your behalf.”