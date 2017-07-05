Flooding in Ticonderoga area closes many byways

TICONDEROGA — Most roads caused by flooding over the weekend have reopened in Essex County.

Heavy rains on Saturday resulted in Delano Road near Charboneau Road in Ticonderoga, Old Furnace Road near Hogback Road in Crown Point, and all of Johnson Road in Schroon still closed at presstime this week.

Old Furnace Road is expected to remain closed for a week or more due to washouts.

Many more roads in Ticonderoga were closed following the storm, but most have reopened.

“Everybody is fine,” Walter Lender said on social media. “We just had so much rain (Saturday) the roads and storm drains couldn’t handle it; lots of flooded basements and closed roads.”

The Town of Ticonderoga also declared a local state of emergency, Essex County Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish said, so public resources could assist with the heavy flooding.

In Port Henry, a house on Convent Hill was declared uninhabitable after its basement filled with rising water, Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said.

He said repairs would have to be made before the home could be used again.