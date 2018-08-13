Flotilla celebrates Prospect House

× Expand Photo provided Participants in the 2nd annual Blue Mountain Lake Flotilla are encouraged to wear period dress, with prizes going to the best costumes.

BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE | In the summer of 1882, guests of the exquisite, six-story Prospect House hotel in Blue Mountain Lake could do something no one else in the world could, not in New York City, Paris or London: They could walk into their guest room and flip the switch on an incandescent electric light.

Thomas Edison had personally overseen installation of the lights, the project, along with wiring the White House, of which he was most proud.

One August evening, not long after the hotel had officially opened to the public, a most incredible spectacle appeared on the lake.

A steamboat pulled a flotilla of rowboats filled with joyous people waving Chinese lanterns, listening to orchestras and greeting people on shore.

Cannon thundered, bands played, people cheered, and all around the lake bonfires sparkled in the night. The crown jewel, of course, was the Prospect House, aglow with Edison’s wondrous invention. It was, as one young boy recently opined, “the Titanic on land.”

David Oestreicher, owner of Prospect House Cottages where the hotel once stood, said no record of the time specifically says that the flotilla was a celebration of the electric light — but it stands to reason that the frivolity was in honor of the glowing miracle on the lake.

On Aug. 26, 136 years later, the community is recreating the event with the 2nd annual Blue Mountain Lake Flotilla. The idea for the celebration was actually floated, so to speak, some 25 years ago by Oestreicher’s mom Ann, but at the time there was no interest. But when the idea was repitched to the Adirondack Lake Center for the Arts a couple of years ago, it was met with enthusiasm.

Although it might not have appeared so to the assembled crowd, Oestreicher said the first flotilla was organized chaos.

“I kept telling (my mom) she’s the reason we’re in this mess,” he joked.

But the reviews were positive, and Oestreicher hopes the event will continue to build in size and scope.

“Fundamentally this is about love and a community coming together and celebrating its history,” Oestreicher said.

Already, along with the boats — which last year included a couple dozen craft pulled by an antique steamer which coincidentally bears the same name, “Towahloondah,” as the original steamship back in the 1800s — the flotilla includes world class music and people strolling the grounds in period dress with top hats and parasols.

The celebration begins at 2 p.m. with a blessing for the fleet at the Church of the Transfiguration — a house of prayer active since 1885 and frequented by the guests of the Prospect House.

Hallie Bond, former education director and curator at the Adirondack Museum and author of the book, Boats and Boating in the Adirondacks, will also give a presentation putting the day into historic perspective.

At 3 p.m. there will be an historical tour at The Hedges, former Civil War General Hiram Duryea’s Camp, which participated in the original Flotilla event and which is now listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. At 4:15 p.m. the reception begins at Prospect Point Cottages, the site where the mighty Prospect House once stood. Waiters and actors in late 19th-century garb will welcome and serve the visitors. Ticket holders will be treated to a barbecue dinner and a concert with performances by world renowned pianist Nicole Wang, and acclaimed composers and folk musicians Karen Whitman and Rick Pantell.

At around 7 p.m. the flotilla — under the direction of the Blue Mountain Lake Boat Livery — will launch from Prospect Point Cove, where the original Flotilla embarked.

Chinese lanterns will be lit on the flotilla, upon the lake and along the shore. After the boats return at around 8 p.m., there will be refreshments, prizes for costumes and fireworks.

COMMUNITY EFFORT

This historic event is being organized or supported by a broad coalition including Prospect Point Cottages, The Hedges, the Church of the Transfiguration, the Town of Indian Lake, the Town of Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce, the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, Adirondack Experience: The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake, and various businesses and individuals throughout the local community.

Registration is $25 for adults, $12 for children and $20 for those registering and paying in advance. This includes food at The Hedges and Prospect Point and the concert.

For further information call David Oestreicher at Prospect Point Cottages, 518-352-7378, or visit the Town of Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce at www.indian-lake.com, 518-648-5112, or on Facebook — Blue Mountain Lake Message Board.