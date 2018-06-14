Flowers stolen from cemeteries in Lewis

× Expand Kim Dedam Flowers and memorial boxes have been stole from several cemeteries in Lewis.

LEWIS | Flowers and memorial boxes are missing from several cemeteries here.

Tributes of flowers and memorial planters have been stolen from the Congregational Church graveyard and also from gravesites in the Deerhead Cemetery, according to town officials.

“It started right before Mother’s Day when a couple of hanging planters on a grave were stolen,” Town of Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty told the Sun.

“Flowers were also taken off gravesites, and two cement planter boxes were removed as well.”

The cement planter boxes were each nearly two feet long.

“We did report this to the sheriff’s department,” Monty said.

The investigation is ongoing, but residents here are disgusted that anyone would remove remembrances placed lovingly at any family member’s final resting place.

The historic graveyard at Deerhead, a hamlet north of town, is off of Route 9.

“Someone dug up a rose bush right in front of a headstone,” Monty said. “And some flowers were also removed from graves at Deerhead.”

Both graveyards are managed by the Town of Lewis, mowed and cared for throughout the year.

Initial reports were called in to Town Councilwoman Lanita Canavan, who chairs the Cemetery Committee.

Reports from upset family members were also made to the town office, reporting the stolen grave flowers.

“From what family told me,” Canavan said via social media, “it was a yellow rose bush stolen from Deerhead. A concrete planter and a fuchsia were stolen from the Lewis Cemetery from two different lots.”

Monty said the thefts appear to be random and focused on flowers.

No gravestones have been defaced.

“It’s just horrible. When the people call, what do you tell them? We are looking for information about who has done this,” Monty said.

The most recent theft occurred in the first week of June.

Monty said he has heard reports of similar thefts of flowers from the Reber Cemetery as well.

“As far as I’m concerned, they’re desecrating hallowed ground,” Monty told The Sun.

The town and Monty have reached out to community for help in finding the alleged thieves.

In a recent public Facebook post, Monty said the town will seek restitution and community service once the perpetrators are found.

“This saddens me to think someone would stoop that low. I want to personally apologize to the families that have had items stolen. I also ask that if you see something please let me know, if you know anything please, please let me know.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Police Tips

Tips about missing gravesite flowers can be called into Town of Lewis or to the anonymous tip line at the Essex County Sheriff’s Office.

Town of Lewis: 518-873-6777

Essex County Sheriff’s Department phone: 518-873-6915

Essex County Sheriff’s Department, Anonymous Tips, online: co.essex.ny.us/crimetipsonline/crimetipform.aspx.