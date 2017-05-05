Following dissolution, business district remains protected

× Moriah Town Council members discuss the moratorium on residential conversions in the former village business district at a recent meeting. From left are Councilor Paul Salerno, Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava, and councilors Luci Carpenter and Thomas Anderson. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH – The Moriah Town Council has taken the baton from the defunct Port Henry Village Board and continued a moratorium on first-floor residential conversions in the business district.

By a 4-0 vote, with Councilor Tim Garrison absent, the Town Council recently extended the moratorium on street-level residential development for one year.

A public hearing on the moratorium is at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at the Town Courthouse.

The Village Board had been renewing the moratorium for two years, while an ad hoc committee and a consultant worked on writing a zoning law for the village.

The zoning ordinance is completed, but wasn’t passed before the village dissolved on March 31, because of questions about some parts of the law, such as prohibition of breweries in the waterfront district.

That would have precluded a brewery at the Van Slooten Harbour Marina, where a Moriah resident is considering doing just that.

Town officials said they’ll work on the zoning plan, which was originally proposed to keep landlords from converting storefronts to apartments in the village’s downtown business district.

Officials said if that had continued, there would no longer be a business district at some point.

At the meeting, Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava also announced he’d heard from two businesses interested in purchasing the Port Henry fire house on Church Street.

“We wouldn’t put them (Port Henry Fire Department) out on the street,” he said. “We’d help them get a new building.”

With the dissolution of the village, the town now owns the three-story fire station, which was the former Henry Garage, and is leasing it back to the fire department, which became independent following the end of the village.

The town received no bids for a sewage tank pump-out service for campers at the former village campground, the Champ RV Park, and its own Bulwagga Bay Campground, and announced it would conduct pumpouts one day a week at both campgrounds this season. The town has equipment and had been doing them at the Bulwagga Bay Campground it owns.

“I don’t think it’s a service we should be providing,” Scozzafava said.

He said they’ll continue to look for a private service to do the tank pumpouts.

On May 5, the Town Solid Waste Transfer Station will go to its summer schedule and be open Tuesdays through Saturdays. The station will also stay open until 7:30 p.m. on Fridays.

The town will host a hazardous waste collection day at the Town Highway Garage, to be conducted by Essex County Highway Department, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.