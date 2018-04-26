Food Pantry gets a boost

× Expand photo provided Moriah Central School student Jay Strieble is with the food he collected in a food drive he organized for the Town Food Pantry.

MORIAH | Moriah Central School student Jay Strieble did his senior project helping the Town of Moriah Food Pantry.

“Jay organized a food drive and everything he collected benefited the Food Pantry,” said pantry Coordinator Melinda Morin. “Jay worked with us every Saturday for several months stocking shelves and rotating stock.”

Morin said Strieble’s help was invaluable and she and her volunteers appreciated it very much.

To keep food coming in to the pantry, Stewart’s Shops donated $800 from its Holiday Match program. Half the money received in the Holiday Match comes from the people and store employees who donate to the drive, which is held in stores between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Amy Potter, Holiday Match Program director for Stewart’s, told Morin that 1,800 organizations requested $3 million in support, while the donation pot only contained $1.89 million.

That meant Stewart’s was forced to make difficult decisions on who would receive funds, Morin said.

“While the Food Pantry received the same amount as we had the previous year, $800, that money goes a long way for us because we spend it wisely ordering from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York,” she said. “Every year when I sit down to write grants to request funding for the coming year one of the steps is to list funding we expect to receive.

“It’s amazing to see it written in a list, with the sources that we no longer receive in one column. Then the column beside it lists new sources to close those gaps.”

She said the community also supports the Moriah Food Pantry with many donations.

“The gifts that come in, in memory of someone who has passed away, the gifts from those who just support us, and those for all the other reasons people and organizations donate, add up to just what we need,” she said.