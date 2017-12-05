Food Pantry gets big boost

× Expand Photo provided NG Advantage recently donated a pallet of nonperishable food items to the Ticonderoga Food Pantry to held the disadvantaged during the holiday season. The pantry is housed at the United Methodist Church.

TICONDEROGA | The holiday spirit got a boost from NG Advantage recently when the company donated a full pallet of nonperishable food items to the Ticonderoga Food Pantry.

NG Advantage’s contribution will help the Food Pantry serve families and residents of Ticonderoga and Putnam by providing ingredients for hot meals.

“NG Advantage is committed to supporting the communities we and our clients serve,” said NG Advantage Chief Executive Officer Rico Biasetti. “We are thankful for the opportunity to make an immediate, positive impact on our neighbors in need, especially during the holiday season, and hope other companies will join the effort as well.”

The Ticonderoga Food Pantry has already handed out dozens of preprepared Thanksgiving dinners to local families to cook on the holiday.

“These kinds of generous donations help to ensure that we are prepared to serve the community that relies on us for resources throughout the year,” said Margaret Beurelein, director of the Ticonderoga Food Pantry.

NG Advantage customer International Paper recommended the Ticonderoga Food Pantry as an important community organization that could use donations.

NG Advantage, based in Colchester, Vt., provides daily shipments of compressed natural gas to run boilers at the Ticonderoga mill.

“The Ticonderoga Food Pantry is a key resource in our community and we at International Paper are delighted to have connected them with socially active NG Advantage in time for holiday giving,” said Donna Wadsworth, communications manager for International Paper in Ticonderoga.

Biasetti said the Ticonderoga delivery is part of NG Advantage’s ongoing investment in the communities they serve. Recently the company has also supported programs in Concord, New Hampshire, and Milton, Vt.