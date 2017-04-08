Food Pantry stocks shelves

× Expand Photo provided Volunteers Joanne Podres and Robert Reed work at the Moriah Community Food Pantry, which got an $800 donation from Stewart’s Shops recently.

MORIAH – A donation from Stewart’s Shops has enabled the Moriah Community Food Pantry to restock its shelves.

Stewart’s gave $800 to the local food shelf in March, and Coordinator Melinda Morin said they’ve already been buying food with it.

“We ordered food and it was delivered,” she said. “There’s spaghetti and sauce, which is popular, and pancake mix, raisins, jellies, gummy candies, some gluten-free foods.”

The Northeast Regional Food Bank assists the pantry. They also got U.S. government supplies of eggs, teas, and berries.

Morin said they’ve been working to help a family of eight with a child who has peanut allergies.

“We served 1,090 children last year,” she said. “All our members are volunteers, and 100 percent of the money we raise goes to buy food. The money comes from grants, such as what Stewarts gave us, and private donations of money and nonperishable food. Our community is extremely generous.”

The $800 came from a Stewart’s Holiday Match grant, Morin said.

Stewart’s Holiday Match Program Director Amy Potter said they received many requests for support.

“We credit the success of the program to our customers’ generous contributions, our dedicated shop partners who worked diligently to collect the funds, and to our media partners who helped spread the word throughout our many regions,” Potter wrote.

She said customers gave $926,000 toward Holiday Match, and Stewart’s doubled it to $1.86 million, with donations to 1,737 organizations like the Food Pantry.

In addition, the Port Henry Stewart’s was just named Store of the Month for April.

“We very much appreciate the support from Stewart’s,” Morin said. “We’re seeing more usage of the Food Pantry and the contribution is needed.”

Morin said on Saturdays, volunteer Joanne Podres picks up donations from boxes they have in the community.

“Joanne and my kids go with me on Saturday,” Morin said. “We check inventory, make sure shelves are stocked, gather the number of people served at the previous distribution, and take care of the garbage.”

Canadian Pacific Railway also contributed $1,000 to the Food Shelf in December, when the Holiday Train stopped in Port Henry on its annual trip.

The Food Pantry also has a fundraising event coming up this spring.

“The fundraiser is for a piece of equipment to move cases of food and we can’t take that money from our funding,” Morin said. “We are having a Paint ‘n Sip Party on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. at the Creative Block in Port Henry. Snacks will be provided, guests should bring their own beverages.”

The pantry is located at 18 St. Patrick’s Place in Port Henry, the St. Patrick’s Parish Center, open Wednesdays 10 a.m. to noon; phone 518 942-6521.