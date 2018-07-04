Food shelf ditches bags

× Expand Stock photo Male carrying bag in his hand after shopping. Closeup of bag ful The Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf will be phasing out its use of plastic bags in an effort to go green.

PLATTSBURGH | A mainstay in the grocery industry is no longer welcome at the Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf.

The local organization, which provides food to nearly 700 households in Clinton County, has started phasing out plastic shopping bags. The informal bag ban took effect on July 2.

“The number one reason is the environment,” food shelf coordinator Dorothy Latta told The Sun. “If we can reduce the number of plastic bags we use, we’d all feel a little better.”

The switchover was spurred in part by a simple calculation.

“We serve close to 700 households a month. I figured, we double bag, we could easily give each home four bags each,” she said. “We could be using over 5,000 bags in a month. That’s a lot.”

According to the New York State Plastic Bag Task Force, residents in this state use 23 billion plastic bags annually, and a large number of those bags aren’t properly disposed of, posing a threat to the environment.

A ban on plastic bags was proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this year, but the state legislature has not taken action.

“We’re looking to encourage not using plastic bags,” Latta said.

“We just decided, well, let’s do this as our own little way of going green.”

Donations of paper, canvas and other reusable bags are still encouraged.

Those can be dropped off at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church on Beekman Street during the food shelf’s operating hours, 9 a.m. to noon on Monday through Friday, and Friday afternoons from 4-6 p.m.

The Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf provides emergency food to community members in need.