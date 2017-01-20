Foosball taking over NCCS

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling The NCCS cafeteria holds six out of the seven foosball tables. During eating breaks and school sanctioned events, students are allowed to play on these tables.

CHAMPLAIN — Northeastern Clinton student James Molinski plays foosball everyday and not out of the comfort of his own home, but in the school’s cafeteria.

“It’s fun,” said the eighth-grader. “And it’s a great way to make new friends.”

Molinski, along with approximately 100 other students, play the tabletop sport during eating breaks and other school events thanks to the district’s foosball club.

James Bracy, a middle school special ed teacher, spearheaded the event last year. Fundraisers and a donation drive allowed for the purchase of 11 tables.

Sign up is free, and the only requirement is for kids to spend at least 10 minutes of their breakfast and lunch periods actually eating before playing, said Bracy. “And that’s difficult sometimes.”

Even school dances are becoming a thing of the past since kids are able to play foosball instead.

“I don’t play through the entire school dance,” Molinski said. “But I do through a good portion of it.”

× Expand Photo provided Students enjoying playing foosball during last Saturday’s event at the school.

Bracy, who serves as the club advisor and used to play the sport professionally, is coming up with ways to not only get more students involved, but also their parents and local residents.

Sixty people showed up to a recent activity night.

Bracy is in the process of putting together three six-person teams to represent the district in a state tournament on April 1, which is being hosted by the school district at NCCS.

The first qualifier took place last week and more are being planned.

These qualifiers are also open to the public as well to play just for fun.

Bracy said he hopes by opening up these events to everyone, other schools will add foosball clubs, which could lead to smaller tournament between other student players.

So far, Beekmantown Central and Saranac Central have tables, but no official club has been established yet.

“We really do hope this takes off across the region,” Bracy said. “This sport not only helps build friendships, but social skills as well.

“It’s a great asset for our students.”