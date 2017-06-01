For 2017, Warrensburg Bike Rally adds motorcycle thrill show

× Motorcyclists attending a recent year’s edition of the Warrensburg Bike Rally browse among a wide array of motorcycle equipment and accessories presented at the show and sale. The rally returns to the Warren County Fairgrounds for 2017 for a nine-day run — from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 11. Photo by Thom Randall

WARRENSBURG —Featuring a new two-wheeled stunt-riding show, the Warrensburg Bike Rally — a local annual show and sale of motorcycle-related goods — is returning this next week for a 10-day run.

Now in its 17th year, the show is to be held from Saturday June 2 through Sunday June 11 at the Warren County Fairgrounds on Schroon River Road, about a mile and a half northeast of the Warrensburg hamlet.

The rally, which caters to motorcyclists attracted to the region for world-famous Americade, features motorcycle accessories, equipment and services, including pinstripe artists, leather goods, plus biker clothing, hats, helmets, crafts, jewelry, eyewear, and bike trailers, event founder Ed Zibro said.

The vendors, featuring more merchandise than ever, hail from as far away as California and Florida, he said.

There is no charge to attend the Warrensburg Bike Rally, open daily from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m..

Zibro said that a motorcycle stunt riding show, titled “Laughing Indian Wild Ride of Death,” will feature motorcycles careening in circles around the vertical wall of a wooden cylinder. The stunt is to be repeated throughout the days of the rally, he said.

Also, Joe Ramsey — an award-winning Elvis Tribute artist — will be performing on the fairgrounds stage from noon to 4 p.m. daily.

Various food booths are to be operating at the rally, featuring a variety of prepared foods.

A wide variety of vendors will be servicing motorcycles and conducting equipment installations on site, Zibro said.

“We have virtually everything related to motorcycling — chrome, tires, helmets, LED lights, oil changes and brake service,” he said. “Without a doubt, there’s something for everyone.”

Annually since 2011, thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts have attended the Warrensburg Bike Rally.

Zibro said his rally’s traditional popularity is due to virtually unlimited free parking and no entry fee. Americade’s TourExpo, the world’s largest motorcycle equipment exposition, has an entry fee. Held annually in Lake George during the first week in June, the popularity of Americade spawned the Warrensburg event in the late 1990s as a competitor of sorts.

Zibro said he’s been a fan of motorcycling for many years, and he’s hand-picked the vendors in his Warrensburg show to meet the needs of his patrons.

“I love biking,” he said.

For details on the Warrensburg Bike Rally, call Zibro at 791-8728.