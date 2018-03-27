For Cobb, volunteers serve as inspiring force

Pete DeMola
Volunteers share a moment with Tedra Cobb on Sunday, March 25 at Rulf’s Orchard in Peru ahead of a petition drive.
PERU | Stephanie Mitchell was drawn to the Adirondacks recently because of the environmental appeal.
It wasn’t long before she got involved in politics.
The Michigan by-way-of Long Island transplant is now circulating petitions for Tedra Cobb, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.
Cobb aims to square off against Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) this November.
“I like that (Cobb) has experience in the St. Lawrence County legislature,” Mitchell said. “She speaks for the North Country.”
Mitchell was among the knot of volunteers who joined Cobb, a former lawmaker and health care and business consultant, on a sunny Sunday afternoon for a petition walk.
The group met at Rulf’s Orchard in Peru before fanning out into nearby neighborhoods to collect signatures for ballot access.
Democrats seeking to make the ballot must obtain 1,250 signatures by April 12.
Mitchell carried petitions in Ticonderoga, her new hometown, and was heartened by the positive response, gathering 10 signatures on a recent outing.
“It’s a very Republican town,” Mitchell said. “They’re excited. They want a choice, they want discussion.”
Joining Cobb in seeking the Democratic nomination are Don Boyajian, Emily Martz, David Mastrianni, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson.
If more than one candidate meets the signature threshold, they’ll compete in a primary on June 26.
Wilson has secured the Working Families Party endorsement, and Lynn Kahn has announced she is seeking to run as an independent and on the Green Party line, setting up a potential three-way general election scramble.
Stefanik, first elected in 2014, is seeking a third term.
‘PASSING THE BATON’
Volunteers trickled into the bakery and embraced Cobb, who tucked into a green salad with apple slices and chunks of cheese before rallying her volunteers, one of numerous autonomous groups that have sprouted up along the sprawling 12-county district — the largest in the state, and among the most vast on the east coast.
One of her core missions is building a strong grassroots operation, Cobb explained, and everything she’s been doing since she launched her bid last July has been leading to this moment.
As in right now.
“So we’d be sitting here today,” Cobb said. “It’s about creating relationships and getting to know people.”
Over 700 people have volunteered to help the candidate, according to her campaign.
The result is a sprawling organization that sees Cobb working with teams across the district who aid in local issues, planning and logistics — even going as far to put the candidate up for the night when necessary.
“It’s like passing the baton,” Mitchell said. “Passing Tedra.”
Joe Gerardi, of Saranac, first met Cobb when she stumped at the Clinton County Fair last summer in Plattsburgh.
"Her enthusiasm is contagious,” Gerardi said. “When she speaks, her passion lights fires and inspires hope.
"She takes it from A to Z, and can get the job done. From that moment, we connected at a visceral level.”
Cobb, who lives in Hermon in St. Lawrence County, listened attentively.
“I’d just gotten the card,” she said, recalling her campaign literature. “You have the first card I’ve ever given to anybody.”
'GOOD DEMOCRATS'
The brunch session evolved into a roundtable discussion as more volunteers showed up — folks like Jean and Ed Schiffler, long-time Peru residents and registered Democrats who peppered the candidate with various questions.
“We like to call ourselves good Democrats,” Ed said.
Both support Cobb.
The group cycled through items like transparency and campaign finance reform.
Several of Cobb’s opponents have pledged not to accept funds from corporate-backed political action committees, citing what they perceive to be the toxic influence of money on politics.
But Cobb disagrees, and has not taken that pledge, arguing a strong war chest is critical to getting elected.
“You need money to mount a good campaign,” she said. “But a bad candidate with millions is not good, either.”
Ed said he values a lawmaker who is attentive to constituent concerns.
“Someone who can get us some straight answers back, whether good or bad,” he said.
Jean marveled over the size of the district, which covers some 16,000 square miles, stretching from Saratoga Springs at the southeastern end to the shores of Lake Ontario.
If elected, she asked, how would Cobb retain that same sense of accessibility?
Cobb asked Jean not to get discouraged.
If elected, the candidate envisions a team of volunteers augmenting paid staff across the district to aid in communications.
“That is powerful,” Cobb said, pointing towards her team. “You can never over-communicate.”
And she’ll explain her votes, she said.
Part of integrity, she said, is closing that disagreement gap.
“We don’t have to agree, but we can close the gap."
Marque Moffett of Peru said she likes every Democratic candidate, but is drawn to Cobb on a personal level because she’s warm and approachable.
But she’s also tough if she needs to be.
“Tedra is the best candidate at listening to all points of view and finding common ground,” Moffett said.
Gerardi asked the candidate from where she drew her strength.
“I think I draw it from you,” Cobb said.
This is the second in a series of dispatches from the campaign trail as candidates for New York’s 21st Congressional District travel the district during the petition process.