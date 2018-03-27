For Cobb, volunteers serve as inspiring force

× Expand Pete DeMola Volunteers share a moment with Tedra Cobb on Sunday, March 25 at Rulf’s Orchard in Peru ahead of a petition drive.

PERU | Stephanie Mitchell was drawn to the Adirondacks recently because of the environmental appeal.

It wasn’t long before she got involved in politics.

The Michigan by-way-of Long Island transplant is now circulating petitions for Tedra Cobb, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

Cobb aims to square off against Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) this November.

“I like that (Cobb) has experience in the St. Lawrence County legislature,” Mitchell said. “She speaks for the North Country.”

Mitchell was among the knot of volunteers who joined Cobb, a former lawmaker and health care and business consultant, on a sunny Sunday afternoon for a petition walk.

The group met at Rulf’s Orchard in Peru before fanning out into nearby neighborhoods to collect signatures for ballot access.

Democrats seeking to make the ballot must obtain 1,250 signatures by April 12.

Mitchell carried petitions in Ticonderoga, her new hometown, and was heartened by the positive response, gathering 10 signatures on a recent outing.

“It’s a very Republican town,” Mitchell said. “They’re excited. They want a choice, they want discussion.”

Joining Cobb in seeking the Democratic nomination are Don Boyajian, Emily Martz, David Mastrianni, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson.

If more than one candidate meets the signature threshold, they’ll compete in a primary on June 26.

Wilson has secured the Working Families Party endorsement, and Lynn Kahn has announced she is seeking to run as an independent and on the Green Party line, setting up a potential three-way general election scramble.

Stefanik, first elected in 2014, is seeking a third term.

‘PASSING THE BATON’

Volunteers trickled into the bakery and embraced Cobb, who tucked into a green salad with apple slices and chunks of cheese before rallying her volunteers, one of numerous autonomous groups that have sprouted up along the sprawling 12-county district — the largest in the state, and among the most vast on the east coast.

One of her core missions is building a strong grassroots operation, Cobb explained, and everything she’s been doing since she launched her bid last July has been leading to this moment.