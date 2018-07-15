For Minerva Citizen of the Year, helping people is key

× Expand Darlene Duffy is the 2018 Minerva Citizen of the Year

OLMSTEDVILLE | Darlene Duffy, a long-term resident of Olmstedville, has been named the 2018 Minerva Citizen of the Year.

Duffy has been the face of Olmstedville for many years, dating back to the early 1980s.

She had a 28-year career with the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 2012 from the Olmstedville Post Office.

At the corner of county Routes 29 and 30 stands Sullivan’s Store which has been in place for many, many years.

Duffy had her start in the grocery business when she leased the store in 1983, buying it from the Sullivan family in 1989.

The store burned to the ground in 1999, but Duffy kept it going, rebuilding at the same location. She had thought about not rebuilding, considering the soil contamination that had been a problem in the 1990s.

The soil was cleansed, new fuel tanks placed, and the store lived again.

“I couldn’t see the town without a store in Olmstedville, and I have never had regrets about rebuilding,” Duffy said.

Numerous visitors — local folks and tourists alike — stopped by during this reporter’s interview, keeping her very busy.

Duffy would have to get up and head to the cash register, always with a smile and a kind word.

“People ask me if I’m a Sullivan. I live in a house that was once owned by the Sullivan’s and my daughter lives in an old Sullivan house. I’m a Sullivan in here.” Here Duffy pointed to her heart.

‘I LIKE TO DO THINGS FOR PEOPLE’

Duffy was modest about her selection as Citizen of the Year.

“I like to do things for people – I like to treat people like I would like to be treated,” she said. “There are so many more deserving folks in town.”

Duffy went over a list of volunteer activities she’s been involved with in the Town of Minerva and in some cases, activities with which she remains involved.

She was a Minerva Central School (MCS) Board Member for nearly seven years from the late 1980s into the 1990s. She was the MCS Alumni Association Treasurer for about 25 years and is still an active member.

Duffy has also been involved with the Minerva Community School Fund (previously Dollars for Scholars) for about 30 years, and has served as a RSVP driver for the past six years.

“I like to sit with them when it seems like they would like me to stay and visit,” she said.

KIDS CLOSE BY

With three kids and six grandchildren, all of whom have either graduated from MCS or are currently attending, Duffy and her family are thoroughly enmeshed in the community.

She is very proud of the fact that all three of her children are living in the Town of Minerva.

Duffy recognizes that, once graduated from high schools in the area, kids generally leave town and find other states or regions in which to live. She’s also proud that two of her kids work as mail carriers in the area, continuing the family connection to the U.S. Postal Service.

Duffy is modest and quiet about her achievements in the community and about her being named Minerva Citizen of the Year.

Given her business’s location at the four corners in Olmstedville and her approachable, personable way, Duffy is an extremely important representative of the Minerva community.