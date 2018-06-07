For new homeowners, statue gives birth to endearing new tradition

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Lewis residents Bobbie and Mark Sauter are soliciting recommendations for how to decorate their concrete deer, which has become something of a roadside attraction since they moved to the area last year.

LEWIS | The couple could be forgiven for initially overlooking their new fine-antlered friend.

Relocating is stressful.

And the Sauters, who moved to Lewis from Philly to escape the rat race, didn’t settle into their cozy two-story house on Hyde Road until last March after a winter of sustained snowfall.

But the spring thaw revealed a surprise hidden in the snowbanks.

A buck.

A deer.

A concrete deer.

Mark Sauter’s first inclination was to remove the creature.

But the sculpture, seemingly held together by years of paint, was affixed firmly to the hard-packed soil.

“Oh yeah, so there’s a deer out front,” Mark recalled. “Now what?”

The only clue to the animal’s upkeep from the former homeowner was a Mason jar simply labeled “deer paint.”

Mark’s wife, Bobbie Sauter, works in marketing and specializes in visual communications.

It wasn’t long before the pair found some creative inspiration.

After outfitting the animal with a clean white coat, the couple had a fresh palette from with which to work, giving their new lawn ornament a newfound purpose:

Art project.

Following a American-themed July 4 color scheme, the deer was flecked with fall leaves.

Halloween saw the emergence an all-black creature with a bone-white skeleton.

Thanksgiving, of course, saw the creature transformed into a turkey, while the animal took on a Grinch-like demeanor for Christmas.

As winter cycled back around, the drop in temperatures posed a challenge — namely how well paint stuck to the concrete body.

But Mark ventured out into the sub-zero climate to cloak the stately buck in a coat of pink hearts and arrows.

The legend grew locally and the animal — replete with authentic antlers and bathed in ground-level light — has become something of a roadside attraction.

At present, the creature is star-spackled with glittery stars to commemorate Memorial Day.

The Sauters are now soliciting suggestions for future designs — and also a name.

But keep it family-friendly.

“It seems to really make them smile,” Mark shrugged. “I don’t know why.”

Have a suggestion? Drop the Sauters an email at bobbiejsauter@gmail.com.