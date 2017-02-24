For one man, political activism a lifelong pursuit

× Expand Photo provided Daniel Helmer

PLATTSBURGH — While new waves of political activism are taking root in the North Country, for one man, activism has been a lifelong pursuit.

For Daniel Helmer, getting involved started with a signature on a pledge.

Helmer, 26, came to the North Country eight years ago from Kingston, New York to study history and philosophy at SUNY Plattsburgh. He wanted to become a teacher.

Helmer’s world did a complete 180 when someone approached him asking him to sign their pledge for the International Day of Climate Action on Oct. 24, 2009.

“He showed me that everyone has the potential to change the world,” he said. “And each person holds the power to make a difference.”

Now, Helmer is an activist who organizes “resistance movements” and protests for climate and human rights.

“It is our duty to stand up,” he said. “We’re all under attack and in a moment where the atrocities of genocide, a holocaust, discrimination of the other based on an ideology can happen.

“The signs historically are here, now.”

STARTING WITH CLIMATE CHANGE

Soon after signing the pledge, Helmer switched his major over to environmental science and took courses in sociology and anthropology to focus on the issue he believes in the most: Climate change.

“It exists,” he said.

Helmer, along with SUNY Plattsburgh sociology department chair Lauren Eastwood, formed 350 Plattsburgh in November 2015, a green group.

The organization, which is still spearheaded by Helmer, puts on a number of rallies across the Adirondack Region, such as the Break Free From Fossil Fuel Rally that took place in Plattsburgh last year to raise awareness about future fossil fuel projects and the need to convert to renewable energy.

The climate warriors also participate in other rallies for different efforts, such as the North Country March for Unity & Respect that took place last month.

350 Plattsburgh also holds forums, screenings and educational presentations on world-wide climate change issues, such as global warming.

Helmer wanted to expand his organizing beliefs beyond the North Country, so he moved to Pennsylvania last May to take a position as an electoral organizer and teach local youth how to get involved during the presidential election.

STATE, NATIONAL EFFORTS

Following President Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton, Helmer went back to his hometown of Kingston, NY, where he resides today.

Helmer, who’s currently unemployed, said is looking for his next big movement organizing job, which he hopes will be a field organizer for the People’s Climate March in Washington D.C. scheduled for April 29.

In the meantime, Helmer is overseeing several 350.org organizations across the state, including Plattsburgh. He’s also in the midst of building campaigns and putting together smaller protests to fight for other progressive issues, including social justice issues. And he’s been involved in a number of additional protests since Trump’s inauguration last month — including those in Washington, D.C. and New York City.

“I am on the frontlines doing the job that never stops,” he said, “no matter if I’m paid or unpaid.”

Eventually, Helmer hopes to obtain a master’s degree in sustainability and eventually run for office.

“I do this because I want to make a change,” he said. “That’s why I wake up in the morning.”