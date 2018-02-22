For pair of troopers, it’s love of the career

× Troopers Steven Mendelsohn and Kirsten Skelly are two of the newest members of the New York State Police’s Troop B. Photo by Keith Lobdell

RAY BROOK | From the waters of the Pacific Ocean to the classroom of a caring mentor, two members of the newest class of New York State Police Academy graduates came from different backgrounds but had one thing in common:

Both had a passion for helping others.

“I genuinely like people and want to help in every way that I can,” said Trooper Kirsten Skelly, who has been stationed in Troop B.

“It was about how you can affect peoples’ lives in a good way,” said Trooper Steven Mendelsohn, who is also stationed at Ray Brook.

Mendelsohn, who graduated from Lake Placid High School, is the son of a pair of retired troopers as well as the younger brother of a trooper who works with the Special Operations Response Team.

“When I was in high school, I didn’t think I was going to go into the family business as much,” said Mendelsohn, who instead went into the military with the Coast Guard, serving out of both Maine and Hawaii earlier in his career.

“We would patrol the waters from Hawaii to Alaska, boarding and assisting the boats that you see on shows like ‘Deadliest Catch,’” he said. “As time went on, though, I remembered my parents had quite the career in the state police and my brother (Erik) was enjoying it, as well.”

Meanwhile, Skelly was a student at SUNY Canton, always wanting to pursue a criminal justice career choice but not quite knowing where to turn.

“I always knew it would be a law enforcement career, but didn’t think trooper,” she said. “I had a teacher, Susan Buckley, who told me the exam was coming up and I should take it.”

Mrs. Buckley was a former 17-year member of the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI). Skelly decided to take her advice because the classes she took with Buckley were appealing.

“I kinda wanted to be like her,” Skelly added.

GROWING WITHIN

After their graduation on Jan. 31, the troopers reported to their first day on the job Feb. 5, where for the next 10 weeks they will be evaluated under a field-training program.