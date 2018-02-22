For pair of troopers, it’s love of the career

Troopers Steven Mendelsohn and Kirsten Skelly are two of the newest members of the New York State Police’s Troop B.
RAY BROOK | From the waters of the Pacific Ocean to the classroom of a caring mentor, two members of the newest class of New York State Police Academy graduates came from different backgrounds but had one thing in common:
Both had a passion for helping others.
“I genuinely like people and want to help in every way that I can,” said Trooper Kirsten Skelly, who has been stationed in Troop B.
“It was about how you can affect peoples’ lives in a good way,” said Trooper Steven Mendelsohn, who is also stationed at Ray Brook.
Mendelsohn, who graduated from Lake Placid High School, is the son of a pair of retired troopers as well as the younger brother of a trooper who works with the Special Operations Response Team.
“When I was in high school, I didn’t think I was going to go into the family business as much,” said Mendelsohn, who instead went into the military with the Coast Guard, serving out of both Maine and Hawaii earlier in his career.
“We would patrol the waters from Hawaii to Alaska, boarding and assisting the boats that you see on shows like ‘Deadliest Catch,’” he said. “As time went on, though, I remembered my parents had quite the career in the state police and my brother (Erik) was enjoying it, as well.”
Meanwhile, Skelly was a student at SUNY Canton, always wanting to pursue a criminal justice career choice but not quite knowing where to turn.
“I always knew it would be a law enforcement career, but didn’t think trooper,” she said. “I had a teacher, Susan Buckley, who told me the exam was coming up and I should take it.”
Mrs. Buckley was a former 17-year member of the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI). Skelly decided to take her advice because the classes she took with Buckley were appealing.
“I kinda wanted to be like her,” Skelly added.
GROWING WITHIN
After their graduation on Jan. 31, the troopers reported to their first day on the job Feb. 5, where for the next 10 weeks they will be evaluated under a field-training program.
Both rookies said they hope to further their careers with the state police.
“Right now I want to learn as much as I can and go from there,” said Skelly, who had previously worked for the Vermont State Police in their Dive Recovery Unit.
“With my previous experience, the state police has basically been what I expected,” she said. “The command structure is different because there are so many more people in New York, but the job itself is very similar.”
“The dive program is something I may look in on,” said Mendelsohn. “I also want to look at the SORT Team my brother is on. There is a lot more to the state police then what people see. There are endless opportunities and people with different skills are needed.”
Both said they would tell anyone who is interested in a law enforcement career to take the test.
“This is the best job,” said Skelly. “It’s rewarding and it is different every day. You get to do a little bit of everything and I really think it is a fun job.”
Troop B Public Information Officer Jennifer Fleishman said it is always nice to see the new faces out of the academy enter into the home of the Black Horse Troop.
“It brings new life to headquarters for sure,” Fleishman said. “Everyone is so eager to help them become part of the Thin Gray Line. It’s great to see the wisdom that is shared by the field training officers and I think it brings a new life into them, as well.”