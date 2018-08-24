For Peru Main Street project, ‘third time’s the charm’

× Expand File photo After three rounds of bidding, Peru’s Main Street project is moving forward. Construction is slated to begin Nov. 15.

PERU | The Town of Peru’s Main Street revitalization project has been awarded to Plattsburgh-based contractor Northern Snow & Dirt.

The Peru Town Board approved the choice last week after three rounds of bidding for the project. The first round garnered zero bids, the second a single over-budget bid.

“Third time’s the charm,” Peru Supervisor Brandy McDonald said at a town board meeting last week.

McDonald said the state-mandated deadline for the project, which includes streetscape and landscaping updates along Main Street, is in February.

The construction is slated to last 3-4 weeks and take place around Nov. 15, after the town’s pinnacle fall festival, AppleFest.

Throughout the bidding process, the scope of the $175,000 state-funded project was pared down — in part due to a state requirement that the winning contractor remove all gravel on North Main Street before landscaping.

Town Engineer Peter Gibbs has said it’s unclear how much gravel needs to be removed, posing an element of uncertainty for contractors.

Where the project originally aimed to stretch around 1,000 feet from Stewart’s past the town hall to North Bend Street, the scope was shortened by around 30 feet, according to McDonald.

“We’ll get to as far as the money will go,” said McDonald.

Peru officials have long aimed to mitigate the project’s impact on taxpayers, in part by fulfilling the 50 percent local match to the state grant through in-kind services.

From the $175,000 state grant, the town has spent $22,940 so far — $6,960 on a survey; $14,750 on a contract with Place Alliance, a planning and engineering firm; $1,230 on Engineering Ventures. The base bid for the contractor is $139,000.

SURVEILLANCE CAMS

The Peru Town Board also approved the $999.95 purchase of eight security cameras for Laphams Mills Park last week.

Vandals allegedly broke into the dugouts at the park sometime last month, breaking the locks and throwing equipment stored there outside. That’s what prompted the board to first consider purchasing more cameras in late July.

The town also has security cameras set up at the Little Ausable Park Gazebo and Heyworth-Mason Park, according to McDonald.

Peru has experienced a number of vandalisms in recent years. In 2016, vandals placed rocks in a port-a-potty at Sullivan Park and kicked out ventilation screens, and paintballs were shot at the dugout and other local businesses. There were also reports of someone driving on the park grass and trails, prompting the town board to consider placing cameras there.