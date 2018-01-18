For sale: One of the Lake City’s last bookshops

× Lake City Books is for sale, according to owner Steve McDonald, and one Keeseville man already has his eye on the place. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | One of the City of Plattsburgh’s few remaining bookshops, Lake City Books, is for sale.

“The business is closing, it’s for sale, but it’s business as usual,” said Owner Steve McDonald, who is citing medical concerns for the sale.

Lake City Books first opened on Boynton Avenue in 2013.

McDonald comes from a family of booksellers. His mother was a librarian at SUNY Plattsburgh before opening up a bookstore on Margaret Street, and his brother sold books, too.

It was always on his bucket list to open a store of his own.

He hopes that whoever purchases the business will keep it a bookshop, and its walls will remain lined with shelves, racks and small tables piled high with books for the foreseeable future.

Similar to the city’s decades-old Corner-Stone Bookshop on Margaret Street, Lake City sells used books of all genres, along with some DVDs. The shop also carries products from the Unemployed Philosopher’s Guild, a company that donates $60,000-worth of grants, products and services every year to a variety of organizations, including the Southern Poverty Law Center and Amnesty International.

The shop shares a shopping plaza on the outskirts of the city with Fantastic Planet and Jackson & Callie, among other small businesses.

CROWDFUNDING CAMPAIGN

One man, Kyle Page, 54, of Keeseville, has his eye on Lake City Books.

Page launched an online crowdfunding page on Jan. 8 in an effort to raise $40,000 toward the purchase.

“I have built myself up after years of one expensive medical emergency after another and that put me in a position where I am living paycheck to paycheck, like many others,” Page told The Sun. “On my own, there is no way I could raise the capital to invest in this business. I need help.”

He’s managed three different bookstores in the past, Page said, and he’s learned a lot from each experience.

“Now it is my turn to do it for myself the way that I want to do it.”

A longtime writer and educator with stints at SUNY Plattsburgh, St. John’s Academy, Seton Catholic School and Clinton Community College, Page foresees a haven for not only book-lovers, but writers, too.