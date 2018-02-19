For Stefanik, bipartisanship is a choice — and so is crafting solutions to gridlock

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) said being bipartisan requires an active interest in crafting sustainable solutions. ELIZABETHTOWN | Hyper-partisanship appears to be the new normal as the U.S. seems more divided than ever, a measure fueled by a bombastic president who relishes in upending all political conventions. Gallup reported last August the widening gulf between the views of Republicans and Democrats is one of the most “significant trends” to emerge in U.S. society in the past two decades. But at the same time, the polling agency revealed 54 percent of Americans want politicians to compromise to get things done, which outpaces the 18 percent who would prefer that leaders stick to their beliefs. There are bipartisan voices in Washington, said Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro). “But it’s a choice you make as an elected official whether you’re committed to coming up with those solutions,” Stefanik told The Sun. “I’ve demonstrated that I am bipartisan.” DEEP ACCOMPLISHMENTS The lawmaker sailed through a variety of legislation she helped craft with bipartisan support, including year-round Pell Grants, the pre-clearance agreement between the U.S. and Canada and a raft of measures to aid military spouses. Stefanik has also proven adept at securing funds through the appropriations process, including for the Lake Champlain Basin Program, as well as a financial lifeline for numerous area hospitals as part of the budget deal signed earlier this month by President Donald Trump, including Adirondack Medical Center and Alice Hyde. “When there is so much gridlock, people are turning on their TVs and it seems that there continues to be partisan fights,” Stefanik said. “But I’ve been able to deliver results that have a real impact on this district.” The Lugar Center has ranked the second-term lawmaker, who serves as co-chair of the moderate Tuesday Group, one of the most bipartisan members based on her voting record and the bills she has introduced. “I’m in the top 10 percent of the House and Senate combined, and that’s something that I’m really proud of,” Stefanik said. “We are focused on working with anybody regardless of their party affiliation if they have good ideas.” Stefanik, who is up for re-election this year, admitted she occasionally takes issue with how cable news covers Washington.

“They focus on the divided issues,” Stefanik said. “The reality is 90 percent of the bills that we pass out of the House are bipartisan.” And despite Congress’ do-nothing reputation, Stefanik said the 115th Congress has passed over 400 pieces of legislation. “Some were Republican-only votes,” the lawmaker acknowledged, “but a lot are on suspension and get overwhelming support from Republicans and Democrats.” LAWMAKERS HEAD FOR THE EXITS Congress has seen a wave of retirements this cycle from veteran lawmakers who have said they’re tired of Capitol Hill’s constant dysfunction. High-profile Republican lawmakers who have announced their retirements include Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, chair of the House Oversight Committee; Rep. Darrell Issa of California, the committee’s former chair; Rep. Ed Royce of California, chair of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and Reps. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Florida and Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania. Many of the outgoing representatives are from moderate GOP districts, boosting Democratic hopes that 2018 will be a wave election year that will flip the House after more than a decade of Republican control. Democrats need 25 seats, and are claiming momentum based on recent special elections across the country, including state races in Virginia and New Jersey. And they hope an unpopular president and his policies will provide an additional accelerant. Stefanik, who counts House Speaker Paul Ryan as a close friend, admits the growing list of outgoing colleagues can be daunting, and she’s discouraged when she watches yet another exit interview. “They look to younger members, though, and always tell me they’re hopeful, like, ‘You’re going to help fix this place.’ And I do think there is a generational difference in how Washington works,” said Stefanik, who is tasked with drumming up new members as the National Republican Congressional Committee’s vice chairwoman for recruitment for the 2018 election cycle. The class of 2014 saw a high number of lawmakers from swing districts take office. As such, those members understand they must forge a culture of working together to be successful, she said. “Inherently when you represent a district that is neither ruby red or deep blue, you’re reflective of your electorate, and you focus on what those unifying issues are,” Stefanik said. “Of course I get concerned when I hear members of Congress talk about how partisan policymaking has become, but I try to lead by example.”

MOVING TO THE CENTER Stefanik has made bipartisanship a central part of her political brand. But the lawmaker voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act in May, fulfilling a long-standing campaign promise that helped galvanize a furious progressive movement last spring that shows no signs of sputtering out. Critics also point out Stefanik has voted with her party 88 percent of the time, citing the FiveThirtyEight website that aggregates lawmaker votes. Stefanik, however, has bucked her party on numerous high profile issues, including her votes against a budget bill last October and against the tax reform bill last year — legislation that incidentally, GOP leadership is now hoping will stave off losses this fall once voters start seeing an economic benefit. The lawmaker has also staked out more prominent territory as an environmental defender, issuing a flurry of letters to federal officials fretting over drilling in the Arctic Circle, the administration’s hesitation to acknowledge climate change as a threat to national security and proposed cutbacks to the Environmental Protection Agency. “Having seen the benefits both ecologically and economically from effective EPA sponsored research, we ask that you work with us to protect ongoing research and monitoring in the Adirondack Park so we never again return to the days of dead lakes and a dying forest,” Stefanik wrote in a letter to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt last December, citing concerns over the detrimental impact of smog on the local ecosystem. The lawmaker also voted against her party last July on a bill to delay the implementation of ozone standards, and sits on the Climate Solutions Caucus, which has offered a number of ideas to combat a growing threat the president has dismissed as a hoax. PROUD REPUBLICAN But make no mistake about it: While she doesn’t agree with the White House on everything, Stefanik said she’s proud to be a Republican. And despite her sunny public demeanor, her campaign team does have sharp elbows and isn’t afraid to torch her growing field of Democrat opponents, which they have referred to as a “far-left gaggle” running well outside of the political mainstream.