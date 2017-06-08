For Yama Sushi, the customer is key

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Yama Sushi in Plattsburgh offers 100 different menu items, including 30 special sushi rolls. Pictured above is the tiger roll — a combination of spicy tuna, salmon and yellowtail topped with eel, tobiko, scallion and chef’s special sauce. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Yama Sushi in Plattsburgh offers 100 different menu items, including 30 special sushi rolls. Pictured above is the American dream roll — a combination of smoked salmon, crab, white fish, avocado and cream cheese that’s tempura-fried and topped with three special sauces. Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH — For the owners of Yama Sushi, it’s all about the customer.

But despite their reputation as the North Country’s premier go-to sushi place, they insist they’re doing nothing special.

“If someone thinks (our sushi) is special, it just means that’s our style,” said Joy Liu, who co-owns the restaurant with Simon Chen.

The menu hasn’t changed since Chen and Liu first opened 18 months ago after relocating from St. Albans, Vermont.

But sushi isn’t the only item on the menu: Yama Sushi has well over 100 different options to choose from, including fellow Japanese menu items like bento boxes, tempura and miso soup, which join their cast of 30 different kinds of sushi rolls, which remain the most popular menu items.

Among some of the most hyped by customers include the Plattsburgh Roll — crab, cream cheese, avocado and asparagus wrapped, deep fried and topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and caviar — and the Volcano Roll, which is a California-style roll topped with baked crabmeat, shrimp and tobiko.

“It’s hard to say which one is best because they’re all different,” Liu said. “In my opinion, every single roll is really good.”

Liu said she has no intention on making any big changes ahead of their two-year anniversary this November.

“Our goal will continue to be taking care of the customers and making sure they’re happy,” she said. “We want them to come back. The people are so nice and that’s why we love it here.”

And she paired the dedication with her trademark humility.

“We just do our job,” Liu said. “But we make it the best we can.”

Yama Sushi is located at 62 Margaret St. and is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9:30 p.m. Customers with specific allergies such as nuts, soybeans, sesame, garlic, onions, ginger and more can call ahead at 566-8885 to custom order a sushi roll or Japanese dish. To learn more about the restaurant or to see a full menu, visit the Facebook page “Yama Sushi House” or yamasushiny.com.

Pete DeMola contributed to this article.