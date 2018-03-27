Forestry reforms on the table as budget deadline nears

Photo provided/@jessicaottney via Twitter
Supporters of reforming the state’s Forest Tax Abatement Program say the measure will help bolster the local economy while also safeguarding against climate change. Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) supports reform, but also said local governments should not be forced to pick up another unfunded mandate.
ALBANY | Stakeholders are making a final push for reform of a state program to give private forest owners tax breaks and other incentives to broaden sustainable forestry practices in the Adirondacks.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is a leading advocate of the Empire Forest for the Future Initiative (EFFI).
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos called the initiative “a milestone effort to protect and conserve the state’s vast forest resources held by more than 700,000 forest owners across New York.”
“EFFI will provide great benefits to the public,” Seggos said, “including sequestering carbon, reducing the impacts of flooding, preserving wildlife habitat and helping the forest products industry grow sustainably in our state.”
The current DEC-managed 480-a program provides tax abatements of up to 80 percent on property taxes for landowners who agree to reserve their land for timber production rather than development.
But while 75 percent of the state’s forests are privately held, only 7 percent of eligible landowners participate.
The threshold is currently 50 acres, and the reforms would reduce the acreage down to 25 alongside other initiatives, including requiring landowners to draft long-term plans for the parcels to map out work schedules and objectives to maintain forest health and wildlife habitat.
Other efforts to boost enrollment in the new 480-b proposal include lessening administrative burdens and expanding eligibility to grant programs.
Participants of the current 480-a program would be grandfathered in, but new enrollments would be halted.
LAWMAKERS REACT
As state lawmakers hurdle towards the unofficial March 31 budget deadline, the proposal was included in Senate one-house bill, but not the Assembly version following numerous concerns from stakeholders.
Local officials continue to harbor concerns about the proposed elimination of the stumpage tax paid by loggers to localities following a harvest.
“We don’t think municipalities should be seeing any loss of revenue,” said Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages President Matt Simpson. “Municipalities should be made whole along with schools and counties.”
Any little bit of funding helps localities craft their budgets, said North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore, who oversees a town where 77 percent of the land is state-owned.
“To maintain services, we would have to raise taxes,” he said.
Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), ranking member of the Environmental Conservation Committee, said he likes many aspects of the program, but is mindful about the potential of another unfunded mandate.
“I’d like to see this happen if it was the state who would cover tax costs,” Stec said. “It is a modest $3 million approximate total cost. Maybe this can get resolved in the negotiation process.”
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said local governments throughout the state lose tax revenue each year as a result of the current 480-a program.
While the lawmaker was successful in 2004 in getting some money in the budget to help municipalities that were seeing the biggest losses, it wasn’t enough to reimburse everyone.
“Not assuring reimbursement could further the financial hardship,” Little said. “The partial funding starting in 2004 was a band-aid. Now’s the time to do this right.”
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) met with landowners and local government officials last week.
“While the proposal in the executive’s proposed form was not included in the one-house Assembly budget, I am hopeful that the conference committees can come together and reinstate this language, while simultaneously addressing these concerns,” said Jones.
Another sticking point is the proposed legislation would establish a timber harvest notification requiring landowners who intend to harvest to file paperwork with the DEC detailing information about their cut.
“We’re concerned about having to notified DEC for cutting on such small parcels,” Simpson said. “I think it’s going to be a regular issue.”
Little agrees.
“Everyone agrees that if a landowner is enrolled in a program in which they get a tax benefit, then state oversight is appropriate,” said Little, who spoke at the rally last week. “However, there are landowners who don’t want any assistance and don’t want the obligation of reporting to the State of New York.”
GREEN GROUPS SUPPORT
The proposal also includes a state procurement preference for New York-grown and manufactured wood products similar to those for food and dairy products.
Environmental groups broadly support the measure, including the Adirondack Council, who has called the current laws “antiquated” and in need of reform for decades.
“While not perfect, it contains many elements that conservationists, the forest products industry, private landowners and local officials have sought for a long time,” said Executive Director William Janeway.
The Adirondack Council is pushing for local governments to remain financially whole with any reform.
“As long as a community’s total assessments under 480-a exceed 1 percent of assessed value in the community, then the state will make up the difference in a state payment to the community,” said John Sheehan, a spokesman for the organization.
EFFI would be a “vast improvement” on the current incentives for ecologically responsible commercial forestry and for wildlife conservation on private lands, said the Elizabethtown-based organization.
Broadening participation can be done without inadvertently incentivizing substandard forestry practices, questionable recreational development and increases in air pollution.
The Adirondack Council wants to work with the DEC to ensure the program will not swing back the other way and indirectly incentivize clear-cutting without a cumulative analysis, and ensuring policies that are not carbon neutral — including too much wood-burning.
The group is also mindful of owners of large tracts who may clear their land and tweak the acreage for recreational development, including the construction of roads and camping leases.
“The state should have a chance to look at that development plan and approve it before it happens,” said Janeway. “It’s not a subdivision and it’s not a development from the perspective of big houses, but it is an impact on the land that could undermine the open space quality.”
The state has until March 31 to hammer out a budget.
Jessica Ottney Mahar, policy director for the Nature Conservancy, acknowledged the open questions on harvest notification provisions and on the impact on local governments.
But the coalition of supporters is “hopeful” that the legislation will be in the final budget bills, she said.
With changes in the federal tax code, landowners are under more pressure than ever to look for areas of tax relief, she said.
“There’s a lot of good talk on how to come to agreement, and we’re confident it can be resolved before budget is enacted,” Mahar said. “I think everyone is at the table having those discussions and those issues are not insurmountable.”