Forestry reforms on the table as budget deadline nears

× Expand Photo provided/@jessicaottney via Twitter Supporters of reforming the state’s Forest Tax Abatement Program say the measure will help bolster the local economy while also safeguarding against climate change. Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) supports reform, but also said local governments should not be forced to pick up another unfunded mandate.

ALBANY | Stakeholders are making a final push for reform of a state program to give private forest owners tax breaks and other incentives to broaden sustainable forestry practices in the Adirondacks.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is a leading advocate of the Empire Forest for the Future Initiative (EFFI).

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos called the initiative “a milestone effort to protect and conserve the state’s vast forest resources held by more than 700,000 forest owners across New York.”

“EFFI will provide great benefits to the public,” Seggos said, “including sequestering carbon, reducing the impacts of flooding, preserving wildlife habitat and helping the forest products industry grow sustainably in our state.”

The current DEC-managed 480-a program provides tax abatements of up to 80 percent on property taxes for landowners who agree to reserve their land for timber production rather than development.

But while 75 percent of the state’s forests are privately held, only 7 percent of eligible landowners participate.

The threshold is currently 50 acres, and the reforms would reduce the acreage down to 25 alongside other initiatives, including requiring landowners to draft long-term plans for the parcels to map out work schedules and objectives to maintain forest health and wildlife habitat.

Other efforts to boost enrollment in the new 480-b proposal include lessening administrative burdens and expanding eligibility to grant programs.

Participants of the current 480-a program would be grandfathered in, but new enrollments would be halted.

LAWMAKERS REACT

As state lawmakers hurdle towards the unofficial March 31 budget deadline, the proposal was included in Senate one-house bill, but not the Assembly version following numerous concerns from stakeholders.

Local officials continue to harbor concerns about the proposed elimination of the stumpage tax paid by loggers to localities following a harvest.

“We don’t think municipalities should be seeing any loss of revenue,” said Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages President Matt Simpson. “Municipalities should be made whole along with schools and counties.”

Any little bit of funding helps localities craft their budgets, said North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore, who oversees a town where 77 percent of the land is state-owned.