Former addicts, parents share stories at opioid forum

× Talking to the audience at the recent ECHO opiates forum at Moriah Central School is a recovered addict named Jason (far right). Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH – Several things can be done to address the growing opiate addiction problem in the area, those attending a forum at Moriah Central School were told.

The event sponsored by Essex County Heroin-Opioid Prevention Consortium was opened by Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava to a crowd of about 50 in the school auditorium.

“Every day I’m asked by many of my constituents what’s being done about the drug problem in our community,” he said. “I personally have seen what drug addiction can do and the pain and suffering it can cause.”

He said many people think taking a pill is the answer to their problems, but it’s far from it.

Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague said the problem is intensifying.

“We are here for a common goal, to see how we can help against the heroin and opiate abuse that is plaguing our community,” she said. “One word you will hear over and over is hope. We must not lose hope during these dire times.”

ECHO showed a film called “Chasing the Dragon,” which consisted of gritty interviews with current and recovering drug users.

After the film, Robert Rose, the parent of a young man who died from an overdose, told his story.

“I knew he was a heroin addict,” Rose said. “My son, Jeff, lives in (my heart). I hope I see him again. My son, Jeff, was a victim of a terrible epidemic.”

He said his son went to college as an art major and had a good life ahead.

“I went to see him, his apartment was filthy, with receipts from the pawn shop for every single thing I ever gave him,” he said, his voice breaking.

Mr. Rose said his son entered rehabilitation, but relapsed to his old ones after coming out.

“My son died of acute heroin (overdose) a few days after Thanksgiving in 2014,” he said.

His advice was to “bug the hell out of your children, let them know you’re there for them. It could happen to anybody.”

A recovering addict who used only his first name, Jason, told about what happened to him.