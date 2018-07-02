Former Dem congressional candidate to mount challenge against Little

File photo
Former Democratic congressional candidate Emily Martz is seeking to run against state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) this fall.
ELIZABETHTOWN | Former Democratic congressional candidate Emily Martz is seeking to run against state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) this fall.
“I am circulating petitions to run for New York state Senate in District 45 and look forward to talking with you after the filing deadline of July 12,” said Martz in a prepared statement on Monday.
Martz, of Saranac Lake, came in fourth in a five-way Democratic primary last week to select a candidate to run against Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), garnering 10.3 percent of the vote.
The candidate, a former deputy director of the Adirondack North Country Association and college professor, alluded last week in a statement to supporters that she was eying her options following her defeat.
“Having had this taste, I am looking forward to figuring out where to run again,” Martz wrote.
File photo
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) is running for re-election.
Tedra Cobb garnered a commanding 56 percent victory, easily breezing past Martz, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson to decisively clinch the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.
Martz is running as a Democrat and is also seeking the Working Families Party nomination.
She must collect 1,000 signatures by the filing deadline, as well 5 percent of the enrolled Working Families Party members in the senate district.
10 DAYS
Clinton County Democratic Chairman Sara Rowden said making the ballot is possible despite the quick turnaround time.
“If they could find 20 people who can get 10 names, they can get what they need,” Rowden told The Sun. “Most of those candidates have a good base of supporters. They’re all hard workers, they were amazing.”
Warren County Democratic Committee Chairman Lynne Boecher said she’s aware of Martz’s efforts, but noted the candidate is circulating petitions independently and without committee support because her team is spread out and dispersed for the holidays.
“My focus is on Tedra Cobb, and Tedra Cobb’s election to Congress,” Boecher said. “She had a decisive victory in my county, over what thought she would have, which certainly indicates a groundswell.”
The senate district comprises all of Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Warren counties and parts of St. Lawrence and Washington counties.
Republicans have an voter registration advantage over Democrats of about 13,400.
"Senator Little is the best representative we could have as our senator," said Essex County Republican Committee Chairman Shaun Gillilland. "She is true bipartisan leader in the state senate, the go-to person in the legislature, and the executive for that matter, on all things concerned with the Adirondacks and North Country. She provides critical senior leadership in Albany for our region that would be lacking under any other would be aspirant."
'POSITIVE MESSAGE'
Little announced in May she would seek a ninth term.
"I am very grateful to have the privilege of serving as state senator for our region," said Little in a statement on Monday. "Working on behalf of my constituents is an honor. Each day brings new challenges and the chance to help people in so many important ways. I look forward to this campaign season, taking my positive message directly to the voters and running on a record accomplishment."
Steve Ruzbacki, a Green Party candidate who unsuccessfully waged a campaign against Little in 2016, has said he plans on running again.
Republicans have long-controlled the state Senate through a power-sharing agreement with a group of breakaway Democrats.
But following the dissolution of the Independent Democratic Conference this spring, Democrats maintain a razor-thin majority, 31 to 30.
End-of-session budget talks last month descended into dysfunction when a GOP lawmaker went on military leave, leaving both chambers short of the 32 votes required to pass bills.
At least five of Little’s Republican colleagues have declined to run for re-election this year, opening up an opportunity for Democrats to fully control the state legislature for the first time since 2010.
WILSON SITTING OUT — FOR NOW
Wilson ruled out running for Little’s seat — but was coy on a future run for another office.
“I look forward to revealing my next move in the coming weeks. And expect to see me back on the ballot sooner than you may think possible," Wilson said in a statement on Monday.
Wilson said campaigning for the past year has been “profoundly inspiring, even altering, further cementing my commitment to the North Country.”
But the Keene resident said she was “deeply frustrated by our current political environment,” citing the low turnout in last week’s primary, numbering just 16 percent.
“I find that number is staggering, even demoralizing, given the five campaigns and over $1 million spent trying to energize voters,” Wilson said. “It wasn't much better across the rest of the state, in fact far worse in some cases.”
Wilson continued: “Contrary to popular belief, it appears the worse things get, the less people may actually be inclined to do something about it,” she said. “Furthermore, I'm particularly interested in why a deep blue state like New York still has some of the most antiquated voting laws in the country. I have some theories.”
Wilson is still on the ballot for New York's 21st Congressional District as a Working Families Party candidate, but said she would not campaign, and immediately endorsed Cobb in her concession speech last Tuesday.
Martz isn’t the only ex-congressional candidate to shift their focus to the state legislature.
Environmental attorney Don Boyajian dropped out of the race in May to run for state Assembly District 107 and will take on Republican Jacob Ashby, who won a special election in April.
Democratic committee chairs in the waning weeks of the congressional primary indicated they preferred to see candidates redirect their attention to statewide races.
“With such a show of dedication and enthusiasm among so many North Country Democrats, the Committee is convinced there will be many more experienced Democrats running for office in future races,” wrote the Essex County Democratic Committee in a statement following the conclusion of the year-long contest.
Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) is up for re-election this year, but has no challengers 10 days ahead of the filing deadline.
Stec was first elected in 2012. He ran unopposed for re-election in 2014 and won handily re-election in 2016 against a Green Party candidate.