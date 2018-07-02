Former Dem congressional candidate to mount challenge against Little

× Expand File photo Former Democratic congressional candidate Emily Martz is seeking to run against state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) this fall.

“I am circulating petitions to run for New York state Senate in District 45 and look forward to talking with you after the filing deadline of July 12,” said Martz in a prepared statement on Monday.

Martz, of Saranac Lake, came in fourth in a five-way Democratic primary last week to select a candidate to run against Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), garnering 10.3 percent of the vote.

The candidate, a former deputy director of the Adirondack North Country Association and college professor, alluded last week in a statement to supporters that she was eying her options following her defeat.

“Having had this taste, I am looking forward to figuring out where to run again,” Martz wrote.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) is running for re-election.

Tedra Cobb garnered a commanding 56 percent victory, easily breezing past Martz, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson to decisively clinch the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

Martz is running as a Democrat and is also seeking the Working Families Party nomination.

She must collect 1,000 signatures by the filing deadline, as well 5 percent of the enrolled Working Families Party members in the senate district.

Clinton County Democratic Chairman Sara Rowden said making the ballot is possible despite the quick turnaround time.

“If they could find 20 people who can get 10 names, they can get what they need,” Rowden told The Sun. “Most of those candidates have a good base of supporters. They’re all hard workers, they were amazing.”

Warren County Democratic Committee Chairman Lynne Boecher said she’s aware of Martz’s efforts, but noted the candidate is circulating petitions independently and without committee support because her team is spread out and dispersed for the holidays.

“My focus is on Tedra Cobb, and Tedra Cobb’s election to Congress,” Boecher said. “She had a decisive victory in my county, over what thought she would have, which certainly indicates a groundswell.”

The senate district comprises all of Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Warren counties and parts of St. Lawrence and Washington counties.