Former Essex Supervisor passes

Photo provided Bill Drummond, 87, the former Essex town supervisor and well known community member, passed away Dec. 11.

ESSEX | Former Essex Supervisor Fredrick William “Bill” Drummond, who many in the Elizabethtown area also remember as the man who gave them their first haircut, passed away Monday, Dec. 11, at his home in Essex.

Drummond was the Essex town supervisor and member of the Essex County Board of Supervisors from 1995 to 2001.

“He helped me a lot during the transition between our time in office,” said Essex Supervisor-elect Ron Jackson, who was Drummond’s successor in 1996. “He was a very friendly man who liked to help people — always trying to help people whenever he could.”

Essex Supervisor Ed Gardner spoke on the loss at the Dec. 18 committee meetings.

“He was always in good spirits and was a capable leader,” Gardner said. “He was a genuine good guy who cared about the community.”

Drummond graduated from Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School in 1948, joining the Marine Corps.

When he returned to the North Country, Drummond worked as a barber for 40 years, working at Ernie’s Barber Shop in Elizabethtown, Camp Dudley and the Au Sable Club.

Along with serving as town supervisor, Drummond was also a town assessor for 16 years.

According to his obituary, Drummond was an accomplished pilot with his own plane. He was a member of Adirondack Lodge #602 F&AM and the American Legion Post 1319 in Lewis. He and his wife, Grace, refurbished the Essex Inn before building a home in Essex.

A memorial mass was held Saturday, Dec. 16, with burial in the Lewis Cemetery.

Donations in Bill’s memory may be made to North Country SPCA or Church of the Good Shepherd in Elizabethtown.