Former Minerva town worker pleads guilty to theft

ELIZABETHTOWN — A former town of Minerva employee who used municipal coffers as her personal bank account for two years has pleaded guilty to three charges related to the thefts.

Jordan Green, the former clerk to the supervisor, pleaded guilty before Essex County Court Judge Richard Meyer on Thursday to fourth degree grand larceny, a felony, official misconduct and tampering with public records.

An investigation and audit by the state Comptroller’s Office revealed Green funneled more than $9,000 to her own bank account from the town’s payroll account.

“Ms. Green used the public’s coffers as her personal bank account,” said Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli in a statement.

Green, 30, was responsible for processing payroll, calculating employee benefits and collecting payments to the town.

DiNapoli’s office also revealed Green, a member of the state’s retirement system, used town funds to pay back loans she took from the retirement system of more than $1,500.

Green also directed more than $1,000 in town funds to pay medical contributions instead of making deductions from her paycheck.

The thefts were discovered during a routine audit as part of DiNapoli's anti-corruption initiative.

“Just when you’ve seen everything, something else comes along," said Nelson Sheingold, deputy comptroller and counsel for investigations.

Green faces up to four years in prison on the felony grand larceny charge and one year each on the misdemeanor charges of official misconduct and tampering with public records.

Green may also be required to pay restitution and fees.

Green, an employee of the town of Minerva since July 2010, resigned in April 2015, a month after the comptroller’s office launched their investigation.

The supervisor-appointed position paid $15.91 per hour, according to public records.

Supervisor Stephen McNally declined to comment.

“Thanks to our investigators and auditors, this fraud was exposed.” DiNapoli said. “I thank Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague and the New York State Police for their work and partnership in combating public corruption.”

Upon her arrest last November, Green was originally charged with one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony, two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony, and three counts of defrauding the government, a class E felony.

New York State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II said Green’s conviction sends a strong anti-corruption message.

“When a public servant seeks to use their position to profit at the expense of the taxpayers and the local community, they will be held accountable for their crimes and prosecuted appropriately,” Beach said.

Green is due back in court for sentencing on Sept. 11.

An audit on the town's financial situation will be forthcoming, said Sheingold.