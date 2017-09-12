Former Minerva town worker sentenced for embezzlement

× Expand Photo provided Jordan Green used the Town of Minerva’s coffers as her “personal bank account” over a two-year period, said New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. Green was sentenced to state prison on Sept. 11.

ELIZABETHTOWN | A former Town of Minerva employee who used municipal coffers as her personal bank account for two years has been sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison and ordered to pay restitution, the state comptroller’s office announced on Monday.

Jordan Green, the former clerk to the supervisor, pleaded guilty last month before Essex County Court Judge Richard Meyer to fourth degree grand larceny, a felony, official misconduct and tampering with public records.

An investigation and audit by the state comptroller’s office revealed Green stole over $19,000, including funneling almost $9,000 to her own bank account from the town’s payroll account, $1,023 not withheld from her health insurance and $4,277 that was not withheld from her retirement contributions and loan repayments.

Green, 30, was responsible for processing payroll, calculating employee benefits and collecting payments to the town.

DiNapoli’s office also revealed Green, a member of the state’s retirement system, used town funds to pay back loans she took from the retirement system of more than $1,500.

Meyer ordered Green to pay back $19,076.06 in restitution and pay a $1,500 fine.

The thefts were discovered during a routine audit as part of state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s anti-corruption initiative.

“Ms. Green’s sentence is a reminder that a public employee stealing public dollars will not be tolerated,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “I thank Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague and the New York State Police for their work and partnership in combating public corruption.”

Green, a town employee since July 2010, resigned in April 2015, a month after the comptroller’s office launched their investigation.

The supervisor-appointed position paid $15.91 per hour, according to public records.

An audit on the town’s financial situation will be forthcoming, according to the comptroller’s office.