Former MSNBC host, a Saranac Lake native, enters Congressional race

× Expand Pete DeMola Dylan Ratigan, a former MSNBC host and entrepreneur, is running for New York’s 21st Congressional District. “I’m running to improve leadership in American government, period, by bringing the independent thinking, straight shooting values of this district to America,” he said. SARANAC LAKE | Dylan Ratigan, a former MSNBC host, author and entrepreneur, has entered the race for New York’s 21st Congressional District. “I will be running as a potential candidate in the Democratic Party primary, but at the end of the day, I will be running as Dylan Ratigan from Saranac Lake for every single person in the district,” Ratigan said. Ratigan made the announcement Wednesday in Saranac Lake at a sprawling, hour-long press conference that saw him preventively address a number of potential bombshells — including recreational drug use in college and the fact that he’s never voted. The candidate registered to vote locally only last week at the Essex County Board of Elections in Elizabethtown. “Here’s my political reality: I’ve never voted in my life,” Ratigan told The Sun. “I registered as a Democrat at a time I don’t even remember as part of jury duty when I was working in New York City.” In a sense, his campaign serves as somewhat as penance, he said, especially as he’s watched the quality of leadership deteriorate in the country to an extent he finds unacceptable. “I was wrong. I was wrong not to vote, and I was wrong in my belief that I could express my point of view relative to the political activity of this economy through journalism and through business,” Ratigan told The Sun. “I was sorely mistaken.” TENTH CANDIDATE The decision is a long-expected announcement that had the North Country political sphere buzzing for the past week. × Expand Pete DeMola Dylan Ratigan launched his campaign for New York's 21st Congressional District at the Harrietstown Town Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. News dripped out in dribs and drabs, making Ratigan his own gravitational pull as the nine declared Democratic candidates continue to struggle to centralize support four months ahead of the first nominating contest. If Ratigan is successful in dispatching his opponents, he will face Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican, in November’s general election. The Democratic field is scheduled to gather at a meet and greet Thursday in Johnstown. Ratigan said Democratic county committee chairs were “generally supportive” of this campaign despite his late entry. “When I started the outreach, I received encouragement,” Ratigan said. Essex County Democratic Committee Chair Bethany Kosmider attended the rollout, calling it a “wonderful” event.

“It’s a good thing so many people are interested,” Kosmider told The Sun. “The primary will tell the story.” Ratigan's entry may prove to complicate the competition for financial resources in the remote, rural district. The candidate said he’d rely on small dollar donations to fund his campaign, pointing towards an ActBlue account that went live on Tuesday. Mike Derrick, the Democratic candidate in 2016, raised about $1.3 million in the last election cycle, and the field has already collectively surpassed that nine months before the general election. 'VAST PROBLEMS' The candidate is best known for his “Dylan Ratigan rant,” a populist tear in which he lambasted U.S. economic policy as “reckless, irresponsible and stupid” following a market crash in 2011, leaving his MSNBC co-panelists agog. The “The Young Turks” commentator cited his rugged brand of Adirondack meets Wall Street economic populism as the main plank underpinning his campaign, pledging to bring relief to a region that has twice the national unemployment rate. The problems facing the country are too vast to continue engaging in what he said was “the indulgence of dissent," and the extraction of resources from rural communities creates fear and “engenders the politics of hate and tribalism.” “The policies that dictate public and private finance are designed to remove resources from communities and cities and designed to consolidate them in the hands of a few people,” he said. Ratigan's announcement is almost sure to bring a national focus to the race and a spotlight on the incumbent, who tends to keep a low-profile, touting a record of optimistic results-oriented leadership. SELF-MADE MAN Ratigan, 45, grew up in Saranac Lake and graduated from Saranac Lake Central. But he has spent most of his professional life elsewhere. He attended Union College in Schenectady in 1994 and moved to New York City. Following a stint at the Bloomberg News Service, he engaged in a number of media-related pursuits, including the “Dylan Ratigan Show,” which he hosted from 2009 to 2012 on MSNBC. Ratigan told The Sun he grew frustrated at the political process and its ability to create value for people during his waning years at the network.

After leaving what he referred to as a “cushy commentator” gig, he returned to Lake Placid and invested his life savings in co-founding Helical Holdings in 2012 with a Louisiana oil executive. The company creates standardized hydroponic kits to empower veterans to run small farms, a concept generated from discussions with combat vets on global security. “I’ve been living in Lake Placid as my base of operations as I’ve traveled around building my business across the country,” Ratigan said. He said on Wednesday the Olympic Village serves as his sole residence. Young people shouldn’t have to leave the Adirondacks to build their careers, he said. But many are forced to due to a lack of opportunities. In a region where residency is a lightning rod, Ratigan is aware some may brand him as a carpetbagger. “I think I’m like a lot of young people from this district who would love to stay and want to stay, but the lack of opportunity forced a lot of people to migrate out of the district, and that’s a shame,” Ratigan said. “I shouldn’t have had to go to the lower parts of the state to make my career.” DEEP LOCAL ROOTS Ratigan spoke to The Sun on a snowy weekday afternoon as he bombed around Saranac Lake in his Toyota 4Runner. He first navigated the sprawling district as a high school football player in the back of a yellow school bus, from Massena to Ticonderoga to Plattsburgh. And now he will do it again as he attempts to clinch the nomination. Voters can expect four months of “direct engagement,” he said. The Ratigan family history in the U.S. dates back to the 1700s, before the American Revolution. The candidate traced his Irish-Catholic roots to William Gilliland, the Irish immigrant who settled vast tracts of land across much of Essex and Clinton counties, including what is now Willsboro and Elizabethtown, the Essex County seat. A great-great uncle opened one of the first hotels in the region in Irishtown, near Minerva. “He was creating early hospitality in the district for fur trappers who were up here trying to make a living,” Ratigan said.

Ratigan’s immediate family has roots in the health care sector. His mother, Adrienne, worked at Essex County Department of Mental Health for much of her career, and his father at Glens Falls-area hospitals. An uncle, Patrick Ratigan, currently serves as a priest at St. Bernard’s Church, and attended the campaign event on Wednesday. Another relative owned a Studebaker dealership in Plattsburgh. “It it was Ford F150s, we’d all be rich,” Ratigan said. But perhaps most famously, his grandfather, Frank, served as mayor of the Village of Saranac Lake from 1957 to 1961, and the namesake bridge spanning the Saranac River was dedicated to him in 1999. It’s these family connections — the deep woods settlers, the small business owners, the regional politicians and the current community pillars — paired with his professional background that gives Ratigan what he believes is an innate understanding of the district that surpasses the current crop of candidates. “It’s an understanding that you can only have if an intimate member of your family worked directly with those most in need in this district,” he said. Ratigan believes he can harness this understanding and marry it to his expertise in economic policy as a chief asset for the district. EYE ON RESIDENCY Residency is always a key issue in the North Country. Stefanik is famously accused of carpetbagging by critics — the lawmaker was born in Albany County and later relocated to Willsboro after serving in the Bush administration — and past and present candidates routinely tout family connections stretching back generations as part of their bios replete with photos of plaid outfits, woodsy demeanors and folksy, homespun anecdotes. Is the family connection important, and does it really indicate how well a candidate can represent the district? “I think the best person to represent the district is the person who understands it the best who can bring the most resources to it,” Ratigan said. “I think typically that person is someone who was born and raised here.” If elected, Ratigan said he has enough understanding of how to drive incentive investment, public and private, into the district on a level he said would be “unprecedented.”

At the center of his emerging campaign is unemployment. The unemployment rate in New York’s 21st Congressional District is twice the national average. Ratigan said it’s unacceptable, and wants to reduce that number of half the national average — especially when it comes to ensuring returning veterans have a pipeline of resources waiting for them following their deployments, from education to farming, health care, small business and the education system. NO PLATITUDES Ratigan said he has racked up hundreds and thousands of hours of debate time with federal politicians and Beltway officials. The exchanges often proved to be interesting and formative. But they were also frustrating owing to what Ratigan said was a lack of "seriousness and truthfulness" in their words and actions. Ratigan said to expect an issues-driven campaign. “This is not going to be a shallow campaign,” he said. “This is not going to be platitudes.” His broadcast career has seen him opine on nearly every conceivable issue. “Want to know what I think about health care? Education? Read the chapters in my book,” he said, referring to “Greedy Bastards: How We Can Stop Corporate Communists, Banksters, and Other Vampires from Sucking America Dry.” “You’ll find a deep archive of my views on every single issue that could possibly exist." Or Google “Dylan Ratigan rant.” Ratigan said in the viral clip that Democrats and Republicans were refusing to admit that the U.S. was being “extracted.” He urged then-President Obama to appear before Congress and say he would circumvent the legislative body until money was stripped from politics. “Your Congress is incapable of making legislation on health care, banking, trade or taxes because if they do it, they will lose their political funding, and they won’t do it,” said Ratigan. He doubled down on Wednesday, arguing he “absolutely” stood by those statements seven years later. “Ultimately, this is a job about listening and engaging in the district and bringing those ideas into the House of Representatives,” Ratigan said. BIG FIELD Democrats must take back 24 seats to win back the GOP-controlled House. Four months ahead of the Democratic primary, the field has swelled, a measure that has some Democratic officials skittish that the large pack will weaken the party’s chances of taking back the seat they lost in 2014, splintering resources and harming the party in the process.

The Stefanik campaign team appears downright gleeful that the field shows no sign of winnowing. Ahead of a primary forum last week, a spokesman said the candidates are running increasingly left of the voters in the district. “The Democratic party has failed to coalesce behind a single candidate, none of whom has broken away from the pack or built a strong campaign,” said Lenny Alcivar, the spokesman, who touted Stefanik’s coalition of Republicans, Democrats and independents that saw the lawmaker carve out a 35 point victory in 2016. Essex County Republican Committee Chairman Shaun Gillilland said Ratigan was “airdropped” directly into the district by the Democratic National Committee. Ratigan, said Gillilland, is “someone who has no record of ever voting in New York State and has an on-air record of misogynistic tendencies.” “(He’s) an insult to the already crowded field of NY21 Democratic candidates and is bad news when it comes to outside meddling in NY21 elections,” Gillilland told The Sun. “Every time we think the Democrats in New York’s 21st District couldn’t get any more liberal, we’re quickly proven wrong with this bizarre candidate.” The National Republican Congressional Committee also piled on. “It’s only fitting that Dylan Ratigan would move from New York City and the first vote he casts will be for himself,” said NRCC spokesman Chris Martin in a statement. “He’s a liberal talking head with no voting record, and now he’s running for Congress in a desperate grasp for relevance.” Ratigan scoffed when a reporter read the statement back to him: “That’s awesome,” Ratigan said. “Read it again.” Ratigan views the number of candidates as “a great sign for America” and said his decision to run is not a referendum on the state of the field — or the incumbent, who he did not mention by name. “I think it’s the greatest sign in American democracy,” Ratigan said. “I think there should be 10 in any race in America.” He’s the second candidate from Saranac Lake to announce. Emily Martz, an economic development consultant, launched a bid last July. She blasted Ratigan on Tuesday. "Doing the same thing and expecting different results is definition of insanity,” Martz said in a statement. “It's the age of women, and it's the age of the regular guy in rural America working hard to feed his family. We've had enough of self-serving, wealthy individuals taking advantage of the North Country, peddling their wealth and notoriety to bolster their own agenda. We have real challenges and we need a real North Country woman and leader to deal with them. That's who I am, and that's why I'm running. Mr. Ratigan, welcome to the race."