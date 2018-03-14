Former Plattsburgh resident sentenced for online fraud

ALBANY | Jared R. Hudson, 39, formerly of Plattsburgh, was sentenced earlier this month to 79 months in prison and three years of post-imprisonment supervised release for fraud and identity theft.

Hudson admitted that his victims suffered at least $510,544 in actual and intended losses.

Hudson, who has also resided in Florida and Texas, pled guilty on Aug. 2, 2017.

He admitted that he and Thomas J. Howe, 38, of Plattsburgh, devised a scheme to defraud banks, merchants and individual consumers by purchasing information including credit card numbers, bank account numbers, expiration dates, security codes, answers to security questions, and other personal identification information, and to using that information to electronically purchase goods, to fraudulently transfer and attempt to transfer funds electronically, between October 2009 until at least Dec. 13, 2014.

Initially, Hudson used stolen credit card numbers to order merchandise online and had the merchandise shipped to him.

He then used other people’s personal identification information to sign up for credit cards. He then opened investment accounts in his name, which were funded with money taken from other people’s bank accounts using stolen account numbers, routing numbers, identification, and bank security information.

Hudson has been detained on federal charges since June 24, 2016.

Senior United States District Judge Lawrence E. Kahn ordered the 79-month sentence to be served consecutively to the 18-year prison sentence Hudson is serving in Texas for possession/promotion of child pornography.

The announcement of Hudson’s sentencing was made by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith; Vadim D. Thomas, special agent in charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Plattsburgh City Police Chief Ken Parkinson.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Plattsburgh Police Department, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer.