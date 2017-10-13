Former super urges town to ‘think outside the box’ with Gore

× Former Johnsburg supervisor Sterling Goodspeed (standing) urges the Johnsburg Town Board to come to an agreement with the Olympic Region Development Authority (ORDA) on allowing Gore Mountain to use a portion of the Ski Bowl for summer attractions. Goodspeed, representing himself only, said he believed ORDA’s investment would benefit the local economy. Photo by Christopher South

JOHNSBURG | Former Johnsburg supervisor Sterling Goodspeed told the Johnsburg Town Board it should “think outside the box” in order to get a $15 million impact from expanded Gore Mountain project.

The Town of Johnsburg and the Olympic Region Development Authority (ORDA) have been talking about the use of property at the Ski Bowl Park to create summer operations in the Gore Mountain ski area.

ORDA officials attended the Sept. 19 Johnsburg Town Board meeting, where they spoke to the board about creating a $15 million summer attraction at the facility.

In exchange for using public land, ORDA offered to provide the town with $5,000 worth of in-kind services.

The town board asked for a $40,000 payment based on ORDA’s estimate of 40,000 visitors to the attractions it wishes to develop at the Ski Bowl.

ORDA officials left the Tannery Pond Community Center on Sept. 19 telling the town board, “We’ll get back to you.”

Goodspeed urged the board at last week’s town meeting not to overlook the potential, positive economic impact on the town if ORDA invests millions in recreational improvements on an unused portion of the Ski Bowl.

Goodspeed said he created a memorandum of understanding under which the town would become a stakeholder participant in the marketing and advertising of the recreation area, and ORDA would market Johnsburg as an “authentic ski town.”

According to his proposal, ORDA would offer an amount of free access to the Town Youth Commission to perhaps be available to the Johnsburg Youth Program.

Other items in Goodspeed’s proposal included signage to “connect the seasonal operations to Main Street business” in an effort to revitalize downtown and attract more young people.

Councilwoman Katie Nightingale and Councilman Pete Olesheski each said they would like to see more specifics of the $15 million ORDA said it would invest.

Nightingale said the town board thought ORDA’s proposal would include a lot of what Goodspeed mentioned, but in the end ORDA offered $5,000.

Acting Supervisor Gene Arsenault said the offer fell short of expectations, and he considered it disappointing. Olesheski said the board has not been holding up the process.