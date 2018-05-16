Former Trudeau home to become museum

Photo courtesy of Historic Saranac Lake and the Adirondack Room at Saranac Lake Free Library
An old photo shows the early Colonial Revival design of Dr. E.L. Trudeau’s rebuilt home. The edifice was constructed on his property after a kerosene incubator exploded in his home’s former laboratory in 1893, taking many research materials, documents and personal belongings with it.
SARANAC LAKE | Historic Saranac Lake is in the process of purchasing the home and offices of Dr. E.L. Trudeau, a remarkable property beside the historic Saranac Lake Laboratory.
Until last year, the building at 118 Main St. was the oldest continuously occupied medical office in the Adirondack Park.
According to Amy Catania, executive director at HSL, Dr. Trudeau’s home was built in 1894 after his first house was destroyed by fire.
“The over 5,000 square-foot building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places,” Catania said in announcing their plan to conserve and repurpose the property.
“Trudeau’s cousin, J. Lawrence Aspinwall, designed the Colonial Revival residence. The Saranac Laboratory, also designed by Aspinwall, was built the same year, next door to the residence.
“Two more generations of Trudeau doctors and their associates continued to use the house for medical offices. Medical Associates closed their practice in the building in December of 2017,” Catania said.
“Until then, the building was the oldest medical facility in continuous use within the blue line.”
HSL sees the museum expansion as a catalyst for Saranac Lake’s growing arts and culture economy.
Their vision suggests the entry level would hold museum exhibits, house historic collections and a museum store.
“The initial conceptual design is to restore the historic integrity of the building’s exterior and rehabilitate the second floor for apartments. The final phase will be installation of museum interpretation on the first floor, utilizing approximately two-thirds of that space,” Catania said.
Remaining rooms on the first floor would provide downtown offices and space for community exhibits and meetings.
The expansion would also allow HSL to interpret diverse aspects of local history beyond tuberculosis and Trudeau’s scientific search for a cure.
“The front parlor area is the most historic, and it will be the main exhibit space,” Catania said.
“In that space, you get the sense that it was very much a historic home, but also it was the center of medical care for three generations of Trudeau doctors.”
HSL is preparing to fund the project in part with grant application to Saranac Lake’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
And they have launched a campaign to raise matching funds.
“We are in the early phase of fundraising, seeking some pledges of support from major donors,” Catania said.
“We have had a great response so far, with almost $170,000 pledged. This early support will hopefully help us to leverage state grants.”
Architectural building study and conceptual design work this month will firm up the project budget.
The project has also been submitted for preliminary review by state Office of Historic Preservation personnel, who would visit the site this summer.
“We expect to begin rehab of the building in 2019,” Catania said via email.
HSL Board President Brandon Campbell suggested the preservation and reuse effort aligns with the Trudeau home, its design, layout, location and architecture.
“For example, the entire first floor museum space is already handicapped accessible and adding residential and office rental spaces will help sustain building operations,” he said.
“It’s an impressive building in great condition and we are confident that this is the right thing for us to do.”
Trudeau’s historic laboratory next door has been owned, renovated and manage by HSL for 20 years, a donation from Dorothy and Jay Federman.
HSL successfully raised $500,000 for the lab’s restoration and opened its doors as museum in 2007.
Visitorship, education outreach, research and local historic interpretive programs based at the lab have steadily increased since, moving to year-round operation. The Saranac Laboratory is open now Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For ways to support HSL or updates about the historic Trudeau acquisition: historicsaranaclake.org/118-main-street.html