Former Trudeau home to become museum

× Expand Photo courtesy of Historic Saranac Lake and the Adirondack Room at Saranac Lake Free Library An old photo shows the early Colonial Revival design of Dr. E.L. Trudeau’s rebuilt home. The edifice was constructed on his property after a kerosene incubator exploded in his home’s former laboratory in 1893, taking many research materials, documents and personal belongings with it.

SARANAC LAKE | Historic Saranac Lake is in the process of purchasing the home and offices of Dr. E.L. Trudeau, a remarkable property beside the historic Saranac Lake Laboratory.

Until last year, the building at 118 Main St. was the oldest continuously occupied medical office in the Adirondack Park.

According to Amy Catania, executive director at HSL, Dr. Trudeau’s home was built in 1894 after his first house was destroyed by fire.

“The over 5,000 square-foot building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places,” Catania said in announcing their plan to conserve and repurpose the property.

“Trudeau’s cousin, J. Lawrence Aspinwall, designed the Colonial Revival residence. The Saranac Laboratory, also designed by Aspinwall, was built the same year, next door to the residence.

“Two more generations of Trudeau doctors and their associates continued to use the house for medical offices. Medical Associates closed their practice in the building in December of 2017,” Catania said.

“Until then, the building was the oldest medical facility in continuous use within the blue line.”

HSL sees the museum expansion as a catalyst for Saranac Lake’s growing arts and culture economy.

Their vision suggests the entry level would hold museum exhibits, house historic collections and a museum store.

“The initial conceptual design is to restore the historic integrity of the building’s exterior and rehabilitate the second floor for apartments. The final phase will be installation of museum interpretation on the first floor, utilizing approximately two-thirds of that space,” Catania said.

Remaining rooms on the first floor would provide downtown offices and space for community exhibits and meetings.

The expansion would also allow HSL to interpret diverse aspects of local history beyond tuberculosis and Trudeau’s scientific search for a cure.

“The front parlor area is the most historic, and it will be the main exhibit space,” Catania said.

“In that space, you get the sense that it was very much a historic home, but also it was the center of medical care for three generations of Trudeau doctors.”

HSL is preparing to fund the project in part with grant application to Saranac Lake’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.