Former Westport Country Club owner disputes tax penalties are his fault

× Expand File photo Former Westport Country Club owner John Hall spoke out against claims he was at fault for the failed payments on back property taxes from 2014 through the present, stating he did not have financial control due to a court order.

WESTPORT — A week after the supervisor here approached the Essex County Board of Supervisors to forgive penalties and fees from past taxes on the Westport Country Club, the previous owner is denying those claims.

John Hall, the previous owner of the golf course who filed for bankruptcy March 28, 2014, said he had been making regular, on-time tax payments to Essex County prior to having the “checkbook” taken away from him during court proceedings.

“I just want the record set straight and get the facts out there,” said Hall, who lost the club to Consolidated Mortgage LLC, owned by Hall’s brother Robert Hall and sisters Leslie Hall-Butzer and Rickie Hall, who are managing and running the links this season.

Butzer and Robert Hall removed the property from John Hall’s ownership with a mortgage purchase about three years ago, sparking bankruptcy and litigation over the 327-acre facility.

“Really, they caused this and they should have to pay that money,” John Hall said. “They signed the contract to take over the property, including all fees and penalties.”

TREASURERS RECORDS

Essex County Treasurer Mike Diskin said John Hall had entered into an agreement to pay back the 2013 taxes through installments (previously, it was reported up to 2013). Diskin said Hall made an down payment of $12,561.79 Oct. 23, 2013 and then made 18 straight payments of $1,748.56 through April of 2015.

“I entered into the agreement after the Champlain Bridge debacle,” Hall said.

“All of those payments were on time and in full,” Diskin said.

During that time, however, Diskin said there were no payments made on property taxes for the years 2014 or 2015. Taxes have also not been paid for the past two tax cycles, as well.

Hall filed for bankruptcy in late March of 2014. During the initial litigation, Hall said he lost the right to pay on the tax agreement — or anything else — in May of 2015.

“Consolidated Mortgage made the motion to take the checkbook away from me,” he said. “The bankruptcy council was opposed to that, but the plaintiffs insisted the book be turned over to a trustee and the court ruled in favor. I recommended to the trustee they pay the rest of the taxes, and they did not since that time.”