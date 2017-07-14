Former Westport Country Club owner disputes tax penalties are his fault

File photo
Former Westport Country Club owner John Hall spoke out against claims he was at fault for the failed payments on back property taxes from 2014 through the present, stating he did not have financial control due to a court order.
WESTPORT — A week after the supervisor here approached the Essex County Board of Supervisors to forgive penalties and fees from past taxes on the Westport Country Club, the previous owner is denying those claims.
John Hall, the previous owner of the golf course who filed for bankruptcy March 28, 2014, said he had been making regular, on-time tax payments to Essex County prior to having the “checkbook” taken away from him during court proceedings.
“I just want the record set straight and get the facts out there,” said Hall, who lost the club to Consolidated Mortgage LLC, owned by Hall’s brother Robert Hall and sisters Leslie Hall-Butzer and Rickie Hall, who are managing and running the links this season.
Butzer and Robert Hall removed the property from John Hall’s ownership with a mortgage purchase about three years ago, sparking bankruptcy and litigation over the 327-acre facility.
“Really, they caused this and they should have to pay that money,” John Hall said. “They signed the contract to take over the property, including all fees and penalties.”
TREASURERS RECORDS
Essex County Treasurer Mike Diskin said John Hall had entered into an agreement to pay back the 2013 taxes through installments (previously, it was reported up to 2013). Diskin said Hall made an down payment of $12,561.79 Oct. 23, 2013 and then made 18 straight payments of $1,748.56 through April of 2015.
“I entered into the agreement after the Champlain Bridge debacle,” Hall said.
“All of those payments were on time and in full,” Diskin said.
During that time, however, Diskin said there were no payments made on property taxes for the years 2014 or 2015. Taxes have also not been paid for the past two tax cycles, as well.
Hall filed for bankruptcy in late March of 2014. During the initial litigation, Hall said he lost the right to pay on the tax agreement — or anything else — in May of 2015.
“Consolidated Mortgage made the motion to take the checkbook away from me,” he said. “The bankruptcy council was opposed to that, but the plaintiffs insisted the book be turned over to a trustee and the court ruled in favor. I recommended to the trustee they pay the rest of the taxes, and they did not since that time.”
Diskin said while taxes are still pending during a bankruptcy hearing, they are usually not paid. He could not comment if he felt that was what happened in this case.
“There’s nothing that says while in bankruptcy you do not have to pay your taxes, but that is how it is usually done because it is usually included in the settlement.”
Currently, the property, which includes the golf course and a building located on Stevenson Road, is behind in taxes by $153,736.07, along with $63,264.55 in penalties and fees.
John Hall said the building was completely paid up on taxes at the time he was no longer allowed to handle the financial business.
Diskin added the Stevenson Road property was paid up through 2014.
ISSUE WITH STATEMENT
During the June 26 Ways and Means committee meeting in Elizabethtown, Westport supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler approached the body to ask if Consolidated Mortgage could be forgiven of the fees and penalties.
“The prior owner did not pay their taxes and that is why the current owners are in the situation they are in now,” Tyler said. “The new owners have shown good faith and are bringing back the golf course the way it was. They are mending fences with the public over issues with the previous owner. We want to show good faith as the town of Westport in bringing that business back.”
John Hall said that was untrue.
“I was paying until I got the checkbook taken away,” he said. “I appreciate that Ike is going to bat for the business and its success, I just do not think he went before the supervisors with the truth.”
During the county meeting, Tyler said the current owners said they will pay all back taxes, but sought relief against penalties they felt were not incurred by them.
Supervisors spoke on the matter, both for and against, before Tyler removed the issue from the table.
Tyler said he will still work to help the golf course and may bring the matter up again in a future meeting. He also did not back down on where he felt the fault lied.
“My main focus is to help the golf course return to being a viable business in our community in any way that I can,” Tyler said. “I support the current owners in this situation which was not their creation.”