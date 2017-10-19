Former Whiteface Lodge worker accused of stealing $134K

LAKE PLACID | A former Whiteface Lodge worker is being accused of racking up over $134,000 in unauthorized purchases on a company credit card while working at the resort.

Morgan B. Miller of Lake Placid was arrested by state police on Tuesday in Ray Brook and charged with second degree grand larceny, a felony.

Miller, 36, was remanded to the Essex County Jail and released on Tuesday after paying $5,000 cash bail, according to the Essex County Sheriff’s Office.

Miller was employed at the exclusive resort for 12 years.

“She voluntarily left and sought other employment and then they found the problem,” said New York State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Jennifer V. Fleishman.

The alleged purchases stem from Sept. 2015 until Aug. 2017 when she left the company.

Fleishman said a full forensic audit is forthcoming and will reveal the exact nature of the purchases.

A Whiteface Lodge representative declined to comment when reached by phone on Thursday, citing the ongoing investigation.

Miller is scheduled to reappear in the Town of North Elba Court on Oct. 23 at 11:30 a.m.

Whiteface is one of the state’s most exclusive resorts.

Condé Nast Traveler announced on Thursday the results of its 30th annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

Readers ranked the getaway as #3 on the list of best resorts in New York State and the Mid-Atlantic.