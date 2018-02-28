Former Willsboro IGA to see new life as makerspace

× Expand Photo by Andy Wekin The IGA in downtown Willsboro will see new life as part of a collaborative project between the Town of Willsboro, the Nature Conservancy and the nonprofit Makers Guild Inc.

WILLSBORO | A long-shuttered grocery store in downtown Willsboro will see new life as part of a collaborative project between the town, the Nature Conservancy and a start-up makerspace project.

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) purchased the 11-acre parcel containing the building from a commercial real estate broker.

TNC will cleave off the parcel containing the former IGA and gift it to the Makers Guild Inc. for use as a community “makerspace,” or a place where people with shared interests can come together to work on projects while sharing equipment and other resources.

The nonprofit already has a presence in the community via the Boquet Nature Preserve, a tract that contains a series of trails winding behind the Champlain Valley Senior Community and Paine Memorial Library along the Boquet River.

The purchase will expand the nature preserve to 120 acres while securing a high visibility area off state Route 22.

“The acquisition will enable the TNC to establish a new trailhead and parking area and connect a path to the interior trail network, including Tim’s Trail, the second longest accessibility trail of its kind in the Adirondack Park,” according to a news release.

Opportunities abound for fishing, hiking, trail running and skiing, and portions of the trail network pass through a forest containing sycamores that are more than 200 years old.

× Expand Photo provided The Nature Conservancy (TNC) purchased the 11-acre parcel containing the building from a commercial real estate broker.

COMMUNITY REVITALIZATION

Stakeholders have said the acquisitions will revitalize the town’s main travel corridor and enhance recreation while also protecting surrounding forestland from development.

The newly-minted MakeBoro Center for Arts + Innovation in Willsboro will be “rooted in arts and innovation with an emphasis on environmental stewardship,” according to the TNC.

“It symbolizes the growing energy around the Adirondacks to capitalize on the beauty of our natural world while also tapping the creative spirit of its people,” said TNC Adirondack Chapter Director Peg Olsen in a statement.

To survey the community’s interests and raise awareness for the project, Makers Guild hosted two community workshops last summer and several “Fix-it Day” events at the hardware store across the street.

Makers Guild President Beverly Eichenlaub said the project presents an “amazing opportunity to cultivate collaboration and creativity in our rural community through arts, technology and innovation.”