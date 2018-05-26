Fort collecting oral histories

× Expand Photo provided Fort Ticonderoga has recently launched the Institutional Legacy Initiative, an oral history project to document the institutional history of the Fort Ticonderoga Museum and the Pavilion, an 1826 national historic landmark.

TICONDEROGA | Fort Ticonderoga has launched the Institutional Legacy Initiative, an oral history undertaking to document first-person accounts people have of the national historic landmark.

The initiative will collect and record the stories of individuals who worked for the Pell family, the Fort Ticonderoga Museum, or visited the Pell Pavilion as family or guests from 1909-1987.

“We’re compiling stories of people in the community who worked at the museum,” said fort President/Chief Executive Officer Beth Hill. “People’s fort stories are about themselves. There are all these stories. It helps us understand who we are.”

The Pavilion was the summer home of the Pell family, Fort Ticonderoga’s museum founders, which was built in 1826 and like the fort, is a national historic landmark.

“The Institutional Legacy Initiative provides an opportunity to capture first-hand insights into relationships, culture, decisions, and policy that shaped life at the Pavilion and work at the Fort Ticonderoga Museum,” said Tabitha Hubbard, project manager of the Institutional Legacy Initiative.

“The resulting recordings will reveal information about life and work at the Pavilion and the Fort Ticonderoga Museum between 1909 and 1987,” Hubbard said. “The Institutional Legacy Initiative will add an additional layer to the already rich story of Ticonderoga through never-before-documented stories.”

The fort is in the process of restoring the Pavilion, which has been vacant and unused for decades.

Last year, Fort Ticonderoga received a $2.4 million Arts and Cultural Facilities Improvement grant from the New York State Council on the Arts and Empire State Development for the Pavilion restoration and adaptive re-use project. The grant required a $2.4 million match.

Fundraising efforts are still underway for the $6 million project.

“The Pavilion restoration project will save a national treasure while allowing the Fort Ticonderoga Museum to expand as a national cultural destination,” said Hill. “Among the plans for the restored Pavilion is dedicated exhibit space to tell the story of 200 years of preservation and restoration efforts across the site, and highlight the rich decorative and fine arts collection. Some additional uses will include meeting space, catering and teaching kitchen, and visitor amenities.”

The oral histories collected through the Institutional Legacy Initiative will be recorded, preserved, and made accessible for generations to come, she said. Selections from these oral histories may be featured in future exhibitions and educational programing.

For more information about the Institutional Legacy Initiative, contact Project Manager Tabitha Hubbard, at collections@fort-ticonderoga.org.

“It’s an awesome project,” Hill said. “We’ve gone live with the project. We’ll gather all the information and incorporate it into an exhibit.”