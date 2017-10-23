Fort has Maze by Moonlight

× Expand Photo provided Fort Ticonderoga’s Maze by Moonlight takes place on Oct. 27 and 28.

TICONDEROGA | Six acres of corn maze mystery await visitors to Fort Ticonderoga Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 and 28.

The fort’s Maze by Moonlight consists of towering corn stalks at night, so take a flashlight, fort President Beth Hill said.

“Visitors will find clues connected to Fort Ticonderoga’s story as they make their way through the maze in the blanket of darkness,” she said.

The maze, with a new 2017 design, is divided into two phases, giving guests the chance to gain confidence in the smaller maze before tackling the main maze. The average journey will take from 20 minutes for the first phase and up to an hour for the second phase.

Just in time for Halloween, Fort Ticonderoga’s unexplained and ghostly past may find visitors in the maze, fort officials said.

The cost of this fall nighttime experience is $10 per person; tickets are available at the door.

Members of Fort Ticonderoga, Ticonderoga Ambassador Pass holders, and children age four and under are admitted free of charge.

The admissions booth and the corn maze open at 7 p.m.; last ticket is sold at 9 p.m., and the maze will close at 10 p.m.

For more information, call 518 585-2821 or visit www.fortticonderoga.org.