Fort receives museums grant

× Fort Ticonderoga has received a $249,400 grant to inventory, catalog and store 30,000 items from its object collections. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | The Institute of Museum and Library services has awarded grants totaling more than $400,000 to three Adirondack museums under its Museums for America program.

The grants, announced last week by the office of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) are part of the federal Museums for America Program, which supports projects that strengthen the ability of an individual museum to serve its public.

Winning the awards were Fort Ticonderoga, Tupper Lake’s Wild Center and the Adirondack Experience in Blue Mountain Lake.

According to the Institute, Fort Ticonderoga will receive $249,400 to inventory, catalog and store 30,000 items from its object collections. The wall-to-wall inventory will be comprehensive and take 36 months to complete. The grant will be matched by the fort with $370,230.

According to the Institute synopsis, project activities will also include the cataloging of 200 boxes of archaeological artifacts excavated from the site from 2000-2007.

The museum will hire two full-time professional collections inventory specialists to assist staff with the completion of the project, which will result in an online collections database with greater access for the general public, researchers, students, and staff.

“Through this project, Fort Ticonderoga will gain greater intellectual and physical control over its collections and make them more readily available for research and for use in exhibitions and programming,” the Institute said in its announcement.

Fort Ticonderoga President and CEO Beth Hill said the fort is planning a more detailed explanation of the project in October.

As for the other two museums, the Adirondack Experience is receiving $156,573 to, according to the synopsis, introduce a new and comprehensive training program to strengthen staff interpretive skills and enhance visitor engagement.

The project will build on the museum’s shift towards a more immersive approach to learning by including professional development and training in coaching for year-round program managers, and new onboarding and training for the museum’s seasonal staff of interpreters.

The Wild Center grant for $24,321 to implement a two-year comprehensive professional development initiative to build staff member cultural competency for improved work with its neighboring community of Akwesasne, the largest remaining Mohawk territory.

According to synopsis, up to 40 staff members and additional regional participants will attend the Native North American Traveling College Cultural Sensitivity Workshop at the museum, and all participants will complete practice sessions and related activities as a follow-up to the trainings.

Staff field trips will also be organized to visit Akwesasne and the Six Nations Museum to further build an understanding of the Mohawk people.