Fort Ti generates $12 million annual impact

× Fort Ticonderoga President Beth Hill talks with Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright after a presentation on the fort’s economic impact on the region. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | Visitation to the Fort Ticonderoga is a major boost to the region’s economy, a new study shows.

A just-released report shows a $12.1 million annual impact from the national historic landmark.

“Collectively, we are building a thriving economy,” Hill said, during a recent presentation at the fort’s Mars Education Center.

“We are on the cusp of some really amazing opportunities.”

The fort commissioned the Magellan Strategy Group of Asheville, NC to perform an economic impact study analyzing Fort Ticonderoga’s impact on the surrounding region, she said.

The report utilized data provided by people visiting Fort Ticonderoga programmed into IMPLAN analytical software.

Hill said the study employed a conservative approach to measuring guest spending and evaluated only those expenditures that occurred as a result of visiting the fort.

State Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) was at the event and said it was good news to hear.

“From that plan, you adjust your activities to improve,” he said. “It’s really telling and really encouraging.”

He said the report shows that what the fort does spills over into the larger community.

Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism President James McKenna also praised the fort’s work.

“It sort of sets a tone for the region that this is an important asset we have here,” he said. “It’s a sustainable economic boost.”

He called Hill “a bolt of lightning” for her work at enhancing the national historic landmark since she became its leader seven years ago.

“We’re going to see more lodging, more restaurants, more retail,” McKenna said. ”We should feel very good about what’s happened over the last seven years.”

The fort’s impact is growing, he said.

“It’s in our region, we own it, and we’re only at the beginning, I feel,” McKenna said.

One of the fort’s plans is a $65 million expansion project that will include construction of the National Revolutionary War Museum.

“We’re going to prepare for our transformation,” Hill said. “Fort Ticonderoga is a national treasure.”

She said this has been a banner year for the fort, with more than 75,000 visitors so far and the season not over yet.