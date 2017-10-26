Fort Ti honors volunteers

× Expand Photo provided At left is Bonnie Sheeley, Fort Ticonderoga 2017 Volunteer of the Year, with Beth Hill, Fort Ticonderoga president and CEO.

TICONDEROGA | Fort Ticonderoga’s annual Volunteer Reception recently recognized volunteer leadership and efforts.

Bonnie Sheeley of Putnam is the 2017 Fort Ticonderoga Volunteer of the Year, for her dedicated service working with a variety of museum departments.

A number of other awards were presented to volunteers during the reception, celebrating volunteers’ creative skills and dedication.

Fort Ticonderoga volunteers have given nearly 10,000 hours so far in 2017, in areas including public history, administration, special events, horticulture, education, development, collections management, and buildings and grounds, fort President Beth Hill said.

“Bonnie’s support and assistance at Fort Ticonderoga has had a substantial impact on our organization,” said Hill. “Her enthusiasm for Fort Ticonderoga’s mission and programs is contagious. Her willingness to always lend a hand, provide support, and share her talents has made her an invaluable part of our Fort Ticonderoga family. She has given more than 190 volunteer hours as a Diamond Level volunteer so far in 2017.”

Other volunteer recognition:

Lifeguard Award: Long-time volunteer and supporter Jim Casco of Middletown Springs, Vt., for his service in the role of safety officer during Fort Ticonderoga’s many reenactments. Casco also shares his time and talent in gun making demonstrations.

Going the Extra Mile: Members of the Ticonderoga High School Cross Country Team and Coach Jay Wells for their assistance with parking during our Brown’s Raid Reenactment.

Million Stitches Award: Catie LeCours for her work in our Historic Trades program making women’s clothing for staff and volunteers.

Young (At Heart) Patriot Award: Linda Toner for her participation in developing the new Young Patriot Membership program.

Broken Plate Award: Frank Schlamp for his unwavering support in museum collections including his skill and expertise at documenting, re-assembling, and preserving Fort Ticonderoga’s Pavilion ceramics and glass collections. Frank is also our only Triple Diamond volunteer with more than 500 hours of volunteer service so far in 2017!

Shutter Bug Plus: Photographer Janet Denny is invaluable with her willingness to help at every event and takes photos of the events and shares them.

Book Worm Award: Shelby Spaulding for her commitment to cataloging the library collections to make it accessible for staff, researchers, and students.

Long Haul Award: Al Nunes for traveling over hill and dale from Wilmot, New Hampshire, to help make the King’s Garden beautiful for our visitors.

New volunteers are welcome to apply to the Volunteers Count! Program. Information and applications are available at www.fortticonderoga.org or by calling 518-585-2821. Volunteers who have 10 hours or more of service receive free annual admission and other special benefits.