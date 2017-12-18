Fort Ti offers winter slate

× Expand Photo provided Re-enactors assemble for the 1775 British Garrison Living History Event, which this year is Feb. 17, 2018 at Fort Ticonderoga. It’s part of the Winter Quarters living history events, seminars and workshops.

TICONDEROGA | Fort Ticonderoga is scheduling new programs during its Winter Quarters season to provide visitors with a more intimate experience at the historic landmark.

Living history events, seminars, specialty programs, and hands-on workshops will give guests the opportunity to explore Fort Ticonderoga during what was traditionally the “Winter Quarters” season for armies of the 18th century.

Groups of 15 or more are also invited to schedule a visit to have the entire site to themselves and a dedicated historic interpreter for their tour during the season.

“Just as the armies of the 18th century moved into Winter Quarters during this period of the year, Fort Ticonderoga is now launching a new program initiative to capture the story, activities, and winter-time beauty of the site,” said Fort Ticonderoga President Beth Hill.

Living History Events

Jan. 13, 2018: The Coming Campaign: Discover the defining story of 1777, the last year American troops held Ticonderoga. The roar of musketry and cannon and the intricate maneuvering of soldiers take on a whole new dimension in the stark beauty of winter.

Feb. 17, 2018: 1775 British Garrison Event: See how British soldiers and their families lived at Fort Ticonderoga on the eve of the American Revolution. Discover what it was like to be a British soldier, soldier’s wife, or child.

March 24, 2018: Ordered to Join the Northern Army in Canada: Discover how veteran New York soldiers and raw recruits assembled at Ticonderoga in the spring of 1776. See their training and preparation to join the on-going Continental Army campaign in Canada.

Fort Fever Series

Jan. 7, 2018: “Vigilance and Discipline to be Observed through All the Vessels” : Join Assistant Director of Interpretation, Nicholas Spadone, as he explores the composition of the dozens of British Royal Navy Vessels on Lake Champlain during the American Revolution.

Feb. 11, 2018: “Soldiers of Color at Ticonderoga”: In celebration of Black History month, join Vice President of Public History and Operations Stuart Lilie to explore the diversity of soldiers who fought at Ticonderoga and examine how attitudes about soldiers of color varied dramatically within these various armies.