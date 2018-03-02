Fort Ti Pavilion getting overhaul

× Expand Photo provided The Pavilion at Fort Ticonderoga is a landmark American country home. William Ferris Pell built his summer home, the Pavilion, between 1826 and 1837. Plans are underway for the restoration and adaptive reuse of the national historic landmark.

TICONDEROGA | Fort Ticonderoga is getting a $2.45 million state grant to restore the historic Pell Pavilion at the site.

The Fort Ticonderoga Pavilion Restoration and Adaptive Reuse project will save a national treasure, while expanding Fort Ticonderoga as a major national cultural destination, fort President Beth Hill said.

The adaptive re-use project will include visitor amenities, conference center capacity, and new educational and exhibition space.

“The restored Pavilion will offer Fort Ticonderoga a wide array of opportunities for guests who might prefer to focus on non-military aspects of the Ticonderoga experience: horticulture, agriculture, culinary, decorative arts, and the scenic beauty of the site,” Hill said. “This will enhance the guest experience, extend guest’s length of stay, and expand Fort Ticonderoga’s educational impact.”

By 1840, the home had become a hotel welcoming guests from across the United States to the iconic ruins of Fort Ticonderoga.

Among the plans for the restored Pavilion are:

Dedicated exhibit space to tell the story of 200 years of preservation and restoration efforts across the site, and the rich decorative and fine arts collection.

Re-establish the Pavilion as a place for visitor welcome, offering new amenities including indoor and outdoor dining facilities, museum retail, and restrooms. New space for programs, special events, conferences and meeting will offer opportunities for rental and food and beverage revenue. The Pavilion operations will also support the fort’s new maritime program, including tours aboard the Carillon, a 60 foot tour boat whose docks are located across from the Pavilion.

Create a teaching kitchen and new culinary programs that will connect Fort Ticonderoga’s gardens and produce with centuries of international history and hospitality and respond to a growing demand for culinary experiences and training. Students will also have the opportunity to dig deep into the site’s agricultural story and carry their experience into the teaching kitchen to learn about healthy eating in the past and today.

Expand the space available for museum collections and research by bringing key administrative staff to the center of operations through relocating offices currently housed at Fort Ticonderoga’s Thompson Pell Research Center to the second floor of the Pavilion.

Hill said the goal for the project is to raise a total of $5.4 million to complete the project in time for a 2020 grand opening that will mark the 200th anniversary of William Ferris Pell’s first efforts to preserve the 18th-century fort.

The grant award was announced at the state Regional Economic Development Council awards ceremony in Albany recently as part of the Arts and Cultural Facilities Improvement grant program.