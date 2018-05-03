Fort Ti reopens for year

× Expand Photo provided On Saturday, May 5, Fort Ticonderoga opens for its new season.

TICONDEROGA |It’s all starting on Saturday, May 5 this year as Fort Ticonderoga opens for its new season.

As a premier historic site, Fort Ticonderoga offers an unmatched glimpse into the past, said fort President and CEO Beth Hill.

“Fort Ticonderoga is a must-see destination that tells the complex story of our nation’s military heritage and its role in the founding of the United States,” said Hill. “The Fort Ticonderoga experience offers an opportunity to explore history in a multifaceted way through engaging daily living history programs and demonstrations, marching to the beat of fifes and drums on the same grounds as our nation’s first soldiers, touring beautiful gardens, or examining our many exquisite collections.”

Fort Ticonderoga is open for daily visitation May 5 through Oct. 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.

Hill said Fort Ticonderoga is an experience that blends history and natural beauty.

“New this year, you can discover the British campaign to control the strategic waters on Lake Champlain in 1781 as the American Revolution raged on,” she said.

There are new programs and museum exhibits, layers of history throughout gardens, daily boat tours aboard the M/V Carillon, soldiers’ life programs, views from Mount Defiance, hands-on family activities, the Carillon Battlefield hiking trail, and more.

The fort also offers living history events, special tours and behind-the-scenes programs, battle reenactments, workshops, and seminars.

Fort Ticonderoga’s interpretive staff covers daily military life at the national historic landmark, and there are recreations of maritime trades, boat building, care of animals and production of clothing.

General admission tickets can be purchased on-line at www.fortticonderoga.org or on site at the admissions booth upon entry. Admission tickets allow visitors to buy a one day admission and visit the next day for free. Members of Fort Ticonderoga and Ticonderoga Resident Ambassador Pass holders receive free general admission. Combination tickets for admission and Carillon boat cruises are also available.

On the web, there’s fortticonderoga.org or call 518-585-2821 for more information.