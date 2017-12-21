Fort Ti, Star Trek and distillery get grants

× War Canoe Spirits LLC of Main Street in Crown Point is getting $705,000 from New York state to developed a distillery and pub in the old Agway building. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | Fort Ticonderoga, a new alcohol distillery and the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour are recipients of more than $3 million in state economic development awards.

The New York State Regional Economic Development Council initiative is intended to create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

The biggest award, $2.45 million, went to the Fort Ticonderoga Association to restore the historic Pell Pavilion on the fort’s grounds. The pavilion overlooking the King’s Garden was once a hotel that hosted President Taft, among other notables.

“Today we have the opportunity to bring new life and purpose to an American treasure,” said fort President Beth Hill. “The 1826 national historic landmark, the Pavilion, is a major component of our plans to transform Ticonderoga into a national cultural destination.”

The goal for the project is to raise a total of $5.4 million to complete the project in time for a 2020 grand opening to mark the 200th anniversary of William Ferris Pell’s first efforts to preserve Ticonderoga for future generations, she said.

In announcing the award, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Fort Ticonderoga Association will save a national treasure, while expanding as a national cultural destination.

The proposed adaptive re-use project will include needed visitor amenities, conference center capacity, and new educational and exhibition space.

The next largest award in southern Essex County went to War Canoe Spirits LLC of Crown Point, $705,000.

War Canoe Spirits will establish a distillery manufacturing operation with tasting, dining, retail, and event space on Main Street in Crown Point. The company will manufacture craft spirits and hard cider on-site in a former Agway building.

PRIDE of Ticonderoga Executive Director Maria Tedford said the community preservation group also worked with War Canoe on a New York Main Street grant application for the new distillery.

The Star Trek Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga got $108,400 to promote its 2018 special weekend, known as Trekonderoga, and the April visit of “Star Trek” star William Shatner.

Cuomo said the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour will promote the community of Ticonderoga, Star Trek Tour special events and the Star Trek Tour itself to “the extent possible and affordable to make this historic and natural-beauty region known to people in both North America and around the world.”

The Set Tour incorporates exact replica sets of the Starship Enterprise interiors directed by superfan James Cawley in a converted supermarket building in downtown Ticonderoga.

The tour has attracted visitors from all over the U.S.